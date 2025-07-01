Media personality Nana Yaa Brefo has reportedly welcomed a new set of twins, according to her close friend Ohemaa Woyeje

Woyeje visited Brefo on Monday, June 30, 2025, for the twins' naming ceremony and shared the information on social media

Ghanaians rejoiced over the news in light of Nana Yaa Brefo's well-documented fertility issues since her first son was born

Nana Yaa Brefo has reportedly welcomed a set of twins with her husband, sparking wild jubilation online.

The Onua TV presenter introduced the children to the public in a naming ceremony.

Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) media personality Ohemaa Woyeje, a close friend of Brefo, attended the programme and publicly shared the news on Monday, June 30, 2025.

Ohemaa Woyeje shared a video on her Instagram page that showed her and her two children, with Brefo holding one of the twins on her shoulder.

She congratulated her former colleague on becoming a mother of twins.

“I visited @nanayaabrefo together with Sarpomaa & Serwaa ….Congratulations 3ntaa maame 🥳," she said.

The Instagram video of Nana Yaa Brefo and Ohemaa Woyeje is below.

The news sparked massive celebrations on social media in light of Nana Yaa Brefo's long-documented inability to conceive again after losing her womb.

Nana Yaa Brefo speaks on fertility challenges

Onua TV presenter Nana Yaa Brefo opened up on her difficulty conceiving a child in an interview with ZionFelix in February 2022.

She said that the birth of her first son led to many complications that ended with her womb being removed.

Brefo recounted how the incident had a profound impact on her, and said it sent her into depression and made her even consider taking her life.

She said criticism from the public also played a huge role in her depression as she was mocked for being unable to give birth, with some people describing her as ‘manly’.

The Instagram video of Nana Yaa Brefo talking about her inability to conceive again is below.

Yaa Brefo’s reported new babies spark jubilation

Ghanaians jumped on social media to express their congratulations to Nana Yaa Brefo on reportedly welcoming a set of twins.

YEN.com.gh gathered some of these responses below.

samiraabdullah442 said:

"Alhamdulilah, congratulations to her ❤️❤️"

peacewandando wrote:

"Wow ❤️ Glory to God"

sandraabrefo commented:

"That's so nice of you 🥰 Adamfo bi kyin onua ampa ❤️"

nanaafyaadepa said:

"Aww, praise God. God is wonderful."

evansamankwah wrote:

"Aaa, didn't this woman say on Angel 102.9 FM that she lost her womb?"

Ama Adepa commented:

"I tap into her Blessing👩‍👩‍👦"

Tina Ayisah said:

"God isn't done with us yet, la. We bless God."

Nana Yaa Brefo explains Adom TV departure

Previously, YEN.com.gh also reported that Nana Yaa Brefo explained the reason for her exit from the Adom TV network.

In an interview with Afia Amankwaa Tamakloe, she said resigned because of a misunderstanding with Nana Ama McBrown.

Brefo said management wanted her to apologise to the celebrated media personality but she refused, resigning instead.

