An old video of Black Sherif's encounter with a lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, is catching on again

This comes after several students in the school were dragged out of their classes for dressing indecently

It appears the musician was once a victim of the university's policy during his short stint there

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif had a hostile encounter with a lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, many years back when he was a student at the school.

UPSA Dressing Saga: Lecturer Confronts Black Sherif for Wearing Earrings In Old Video Resurfaces

The 23-year-old global sensation, who was unsung at the time, was on campus when he met one of the university's lecturers.

In an old video which has resurfaced on social media, Black Sherif swagged out in baggy pants, a yellow T-shirt and a durag was captured in a conversation with the lecturer who appeared formally dressed in a suit and tie.

During their chat, a bystander was overhead trying to prompt the lecturer about Black Sherif's growing popularity following Sarkodie's endorsement.

The lecturer, who clearly had no clue about the Soma Obi hitmaker's music and status, was more concerned about his looks on campus, especially his earrings. He told Black Sherif that the outfit was not allowed.

The video recorded during the COVID-19 era was about the same time Black Sherif's debut First Sermon was released, setting the stage for his explosive career.

Black Sherif had to quit school to pursue his music after attending lectures only eight times.

What's happening in UPSA?

Black Sherif's hostile encounter at UPSA after a disturbing video of university staff dragging students out of classrooms for dressing indecently surfaced online.

According to reports, several students were escorted off the university's campus by lecturers and a designated task force.

Reports indicate that the students were escorted off the university campus on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, by lecturers and a designated task force.

What does UPSA say about indecent dressing?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that excerpts of UPSA's handbook containing its campus dressing policy had been published online.

As per the excerpts of the UPSA student handbook online, the students appear to have defaulted and fallen victim to the rules.

