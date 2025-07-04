Shatta Bandle showcased his new status symbol in a video after embarking on a holy trip to Mecca

The viral sensation, who has now become an Alhaji, said that he had been ushered into a new life

The video of him flaunting his new golden grill tooth has got Ghanaians talking on social media

Ghanaian online personality Shatta Bandle, who recently visited the holy city of Medina, has courted attention after a recent video of him flaunting his new status surfaced online.

Shatta Bandle relishes his status as an Alhaji after his recent Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca. Photo source: ShattaBandle

Source: Facebook

Shatta Bandle was seen showcasing his new golden tooth while celebrating his status as an Alhaji in the video.

He has gained significant traction online for his diminutive looks and irregular dental formation, which he flaunts online by living lavishly.

While making the trip to Mecca on June 27 with his rich boss, Alhaji Salamu Amadu, he had a full set of teeth, unlike what many know him for.

In several videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Bandle was seen beaming with smiles showing the golden added to one of his front teeth.

Shatta Bandle embraces new life as Alhaji

After a successful Hajj pilgrimage, Shatta Bandle has appeared ready to enjoy all the blessings the holy Islamic exercise, also known as Umrah, comes with.

Umrah is an act of worshipping Allah by entering the state of Ihram, going round the Kaaba seven times. Muslim men often go to the barber shops to have their hair shaved or trimmed after completing the Ihram.

While the pilgrimage does not directly lead to personal wealth or income, Muslims believe that going to Mecca for Hajj or Umrah is a deeply holy experience which brings numerous spiritual and worldly blessings.

These include forgiveness of sins, purification of the soul, increased piety, and a strengthened connection with God.

Many Muslims, often referred to as Alhajis in Ghanaian society, are considered wealthy and influential.

As a new Alhaji, Shatta Bandle stated on social media that a new era of prosperity and his stardom had been unlocked.

Reactions as Shatta Bandle becomes Alhaji

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Shatta Bandle's latest milestone after travelling to Mecca.

Rastamenyo said:

"Wahala don come oo."

Osayboy2224 commented:

"This guy has a nice voice, reciting the Quran🤩🤩🤩."

🫶ASK 💕OF MR🫧WELBECK🌴wrote:

"U are looking handsome my boss 🔥."

yawnatural bwoy noted:

"Ei Wei de3 laughing stone paa o. 😅I mean sere buor .😂😂 Wofa bundle nie 😅."

alhajmumuniwatara commented:

"The source of money for making the trip is very important."

Hajara noted:

"Alhaji Bandle, you dey makah dey sing Shatta Wale song errr 🤣🤣."

Her Excellency said:

"My dear, that place is for Ibadah, not worldly things wai."

HONDAS STATE remarked:

"Boss, give it to someone to take the video, we can't see you well."

New Alhaji Shatta Bandle recites Quran

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Shatta Bandle had given fans a glimpse of his Quran recitation abilities.

In a video, he was seen with Alhaji Salamu Amadu inside a mosque, melodiously reciting the Quran.

Viral sensation Shatta Bandle recited a Surah from the Islamic Holy Book, impressing scores of his fans.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh