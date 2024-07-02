A video of a young Zongo millionaire spraying bundles of cash on the son of former president Mahama has emerged online

In the trending video, Sharaf Mahama was captured dancing while the CEO of Afro Arab Group, Alhaji Amadi splashed the money on him

Alhaji Amadu is one of the most influential people in the Zongos, commanding a huge youth following and respect from the elders of his community

One of the wealthy young men in the Zongo community in Ghana, Alhaji Salamu Amadu, founder of the Afro Arab Group, has honoured the son of former president Mahama, Sharaf, at a recent function.

In a heartwarming display of reverence and camaraderie, Alhaji Salamu Amadu, popularly referred to as Ambassador within the Zongos, sprayed bundles of cash on Sharaf Mahama.

Alhaji Salamu Amadu (left) & Sharaf Mahama (right) Photo credit: @alhajisalamu, @sharafmahama/IG

Source: Instagram

The spraying of cash by the wealthy on a person within the Zongo setting signifies respect and appreciation.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sharaf Mahama was spotted dancing to the rhythm of drums while the CEO and founder of the Afro Arab Group splashed the money on him.

Alhaji Salamu Amadu is widely respected across the Zongo communities in Ghana, especially within Nima, Mamobi and Accra New Town.

In the lead-up to the parliamentary primaries of the NPP and NDC, youth groups of the two parties both picked nomination forms for him to contest as MP for the Ayawaso East Constituency.

But Alhaji Amadu declined the call by the youth of the two leading parties to contest on either of the tickets, citing personal reasons.

Sharaf Mahamam on the other hand, has lately become very visible, participating in numerous community events across Ghana.

He recently organised a health screening and walk in Tamale which was a huge success attracting a large crowd.

Reactions to the video

The video of Alhaji Amadu spraying cash on the son of the former president attracted some reactions from netizens.

@Mariam Kharis said:

"If get this money ago pick o."

@Dawah Centre replied:

"ibe Ibrahim mahama nephew that ooo."

@Labciessey1 wrote:

"humble like his father."

@SHAIKH AHMED TIJJANI also said:

"Ambassador I salute you."

@Wisdom said:

"Future president."

Sharaf Mahama passes exams to become FIFA agent

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that former president Mahama's son Sharaf Mahama, a staunch football enthusiast, is now a licensed FIFA agent.

Sharaf shared the exciting news online, earning significant praise from fans.

He has become one of the youngest FIFA agents in the country after taking the licensure exams.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

