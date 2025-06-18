Ananzo, the 'washing bay promoter,' addressed rumours about the $5,000 promised by Davido, clarifying he hasn't received the money

Despite claims of the promise remaining unfulfilled, Ananzo credits Davido's repost for opening doors, allowing him to gain a fan base in Nigeria and meet celebrities

Ghanaians reacted to Ananzo's video, with many praising his appreciation for the exposure, while others jokingly called for Davido to fulfil his promise

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular Ghanaian TikTok creator Ananzo, best known as the 'washing bay promoter,' has finally addressed the rumours surrounding the $5,000 reportedly promised to him by Nigerian singer and billionaire David Adeleke, aka Davido.

Ananzo celebrates the priceless exposure he gained through Davido’s cosigns despite claims of not receiving the $5,000 promised to him. Photo credit: ananzoofficial. Source: Instagram

Source: UGC

In a video shared on social media, the washing bay promoter clarified that he hasn't gotten feedback from the singer and his team, but he still remains optimistic.

Ananzo claimed that although he hasn't received the $5,000 amount, he remains deeply grateful to Davido for the exposure.

He stated that aside from the $5,000 promise, Davido's action had opened a lot of opportunities for him. According to him, Davido's repost led him to meet many celebrities and even gain fans in Nigeria.

Ananzo reflects on the journey from a washing bay to TikTok stardom, thanks to Davido’s viral repost. Photo credit: ananzoofficial. Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

He added that $5,000 isn’t a big deal for the 30BG crew.

He said in part:

"We are getting to 1 million because of the exposure Davido has given us. I am very grateful for the exposure, the money, which is the $5,000, is a promise. The money is not yet in."

"But the money is not the issue. But the exposure, bro. Bro, the exposure. I now have a fan base in Nigeria. People hold my banner, people hold the brand. People look up to me. Just me. An ordinary washing bay boy. Because of Davido. It is because of his repost..."

Watch the video below.

Reactions to Ananzo clarifying $5,000 Davido promise

YEN.com.gh collated some comments shared by social media users who reacted to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X

Read them below:

@rico_chico7 commented:

"He use style dey complain 😂😂😂… OBO do the needful."

@MajidCarlos commented:

“'The money is not the issue' yet ur man talk abt am teyyyyyy 😂😂😂😂 de money be de issue so talk am straight make dem give u guy."

@PromzyKingston wrote:

"Davido did the best anyone could ever have done for him."

@Eddyk4real commented:

"This is someone who appreciates people for what they do for him. He cares less about the money because with the exposure given to him by Davido, he can earn more than the 5k. Credible relationship will open doors."

Ananzo appreciates VeryDarkMan for sharing his video

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Ghanaian TikTok sensation and washing bay worker, Ananzo, publicly thanked Nigerian influencer VeryDarkMan for helping him connect with music star Davido.

Ananzo went viral after posting a video of himself passionately singing Davido's "With You," which caught the attention of the Afrobeats star. Davido later reposted it, gaining millions of views and likes.

Following the viral success, Davido offered Ananzo $5,000 as a reward, and VeryDarkMan revealed he played a key role by sending the video to Davido.

Ananzo expressed his gratitude to Very Dark Man on social media, acknowledging his help in making the connection and praising him for his support.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh