Ananzo, the Ghanaian car wash worker who was gifted $5,000 by Nigerian musician Davido, has donated items to the needy

In a video on his YouTube channel, Ananzo said he wanted to share the blessing with needy and underprivileged persons

Many people applauded him for the kind gesture, while others hailed Davido for choosing the right person to share fame

Ananzo, the Ghanaian car wash worker who went viral, has used part of the $5,000 gifted to him by Nigerian musician Davido to donate a truckload of items to an orphanage in Nzema.

Ananzo uses part of Davido's $5,000 gift to donate items to an orphanage in Nzema. Image Credit: @ananzoofficial and @davido

Source: Instagram

Ananzo uses Davido's $5k gift for orphanage

In a video shared on his YouTube account and snippets posted on his Instagram page, Ananzo noted that it had always been his dream to help the needy when he became well-to-do.

"This is something that has been on my heart for a very long while now. Since I was a child, it has been in my plans that if God blesses me, and I am able to feed myself, the first thing I would like to do is to think about the needy and less privileged," he said in the video.

He said that he decided to choose God Alive Children School, because he wanted to bless the less privileged before making plans for the $5,000 gift Davido gave him.

As part of the donated items were packs of drinks, bags of rice, bottles of oil, water, cans of milk, and other items.

The proprietress of the underprivileged school was full of praise for Davido and Ananzo for thinking of them among several orphanages in the country.

The post by Ananzo about the donation is below:

A post showing Ananzo buying the donated items is below:

Reactions to Ananzo's donation with Davido's cash

Many people applauded Ananzo for being thoughtful and donating part of the $5,000 gift to feed an orphanage in Nzema.

The heartwarming reactions of social media users to the gesture of Ananzo are below:

acheampong09 said:

"God bless you Sir for remembering the poor and the needy."

esthernaana7gmail.com8 said:

"This Guy will go far trust me I love people who appreciate things 👏."

abdallahnima said:

"From what would I eat to feeding others is priceless and blessings you can not count. God made you shine for a reason bro."

godknowapa3 said:

"Nice one. More love you too guys."

tmensahdavid said:

"God bless you for remembering the orphan 🔥❤️🙌❤️🔥."

Ananzo shares plans for Davido’s $5k gift

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that the Ghanaian car wash worker who went viral, Ananzo, confirmed receiving the $5,000 gift that was promised by Nigerian music star Davido.

In a recent interview, he shared that while he had not spent any of the money, the gesture has already changed his life in meaningful ways and had also opened unexpected doors.

Despite his newfound fame, Ananzo did not forget his roots and expressed gratitude to Davido and others who have supported him, noting that he was determined to make it last.

