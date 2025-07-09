TIME Magazine has shared its inaugural TIME100 Creators List, which features Ghana's Chef Abbys.

Chef Abbys: TIME 100 Creators List Spotlights GH Chef With Kai Cenat, Khaby Lame, Others

The new list is part of TIME's efforts to include individuals working in fields shaping the world's future into the world’s most influential community - TIME 100.

The 100 content creators were selected from 15 different countries including Ghana.

Speaking about her new milestone Chef Abbys said,

I’m incredibly honored to share that I’ve been named to the TIME100 Creators List for 2025 , a recognition that celebrates the most influential creators in the world shaping culture and inspiring change.

From Ghana to global stages, I’ve carried one mission, to boldly spotlight African food, stories, and identity with the respect and reach they deserve. To be recognized by TIME is not just a personal milestone , it’s a win for every African storyteller, every home cook, and every young creator daring to be different.

Unbelievable to see me , Chefabbys, on the same list as the most influential creators in the world like Mr Beast, Keith Lee, Kai Cenat, Ishowspeed. Wow.

Chef Abbys Gets Verified on TikTok

YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Abbys was officially TikTok-verified. The viral culinary content creator took to social media to jubilate over finally earning the coveted blue check after years of effort.

The milestone comes shortly after her appearance at the prestigious Cannes Lions Festival in France, where she had the opportunity to meet TikTok’s CEO, a moment that may have helped seal the deal.

Fellow content creators, including Ama Burland and Endurance Grand, flooded her comments with congratulations, celebrating her well-deserved achievement.

