Oheneba Jude has given fans a glimpse of his early moments after travelling to Dubai for the first time

The viral content creator in a video was seen in his hotel room devouring four balls of Banku paired with shito

His hilarious commentary as he compared his favourite Ghanaian meal to the English breakfast served at the hotel has stoked a frenzy online

Ghanaian content creator Oheneba Jude has flown out of the country to Dubai for a short vacation.

The content creator shared moments of himself at the airport on July 10, while en route to his first international flight.

After arriving in Dubai, the viral sensation known for his infectious food content was seen in his hotel room enjoying one of his favourite local Ghanaian meals, Banku.

He paired the meal with shito and some deep-fried cow meat, which he packaged from Ghana for his trip.

According to Oheneba Jude, he plans to rely on his packed local food rather than indulge in the meals served in Dubai.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the content creator compared a meal he received for breakfast comprising plates of baked beans, eggs and sausages.

He ditched the English breakfast served at the hotel and reemphasised his commitment to his locally packed food.

Oheneba Jude's hilarious commentaries as he enjoys his early moments as a first-time traveller in Dubai have garnered huge traction on social media.

Who is Oheneba Jude?

Oheneba Jude rose to fame with his unapologetic content, enjoying meals unfazed by the impact on his weight. His traction skyrocketed, earning him a call-up on Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Showtime.

He eventually became McBrown's right-hand man on the actress McBrown's Kitchen show - a role he still plays.

This year, he was announced as the new host of TV3's Edziban show, formerly hosted by actor and politician Kwame Dzokoto.

Netizens react to Oheneba Jude's Dubai moments

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.

Oheneba Jude dines with McBrown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneba Jude was spotted eating Fufu and soup with Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown.

The Onua Showtime TV host couldn't hide her excitement as she enjoyed the meal while hosting the live show.

Source: YEN.com.gh