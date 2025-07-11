A video of the late Akwatia MP Ernest Yaw Kumi’s massive multi-storey mansion in Wenchi has surfaced online after his tragic death

The video evoked sorrow amid reports that the late MP never got to live in the mansion, as it needed some finishing touches before completion

Kumi, 41, complained of chest pains on Monday, July 7, before being rushed to Lister Hospital, where he passed away

A video showing the massive mansion the late Akwatia Member of Parliament, Ernest Yaw Kumi, constructed in his hometown of Wenchi has surfaced online after his death.

The first-time MP passed away on Monday, July 7, at 41 years old, after serving only six months of his four-year term.

Before his death, Kumi had constructed a large mansion in his hometown that was mostly completed and only needed some finishing touches, which, tragically, he was unable to provide before he died.

The YouTube channel GhanaPlus TV shared a video on Thursday, July 10th, showing the exterior of the building.

The multi-storey home was located on a large compound, with another, smaller building also being constructed beside it.

Ghanaians expressed sorrow at seeing the mansion constructed by the late MP, who never got to enjoy the fruits of his hard work.

The YouTube video of Ernest Kumi’s mansion is below.

Family mourns late Akwatia MP

The family of the late Akwatia MP, Ernest Kumi, has expressed deep sorrow after news of his unexpected death on July 7.

Speaking to the press, his junior brother narrated what happened to the legislator prior to his death.

He said Kumi had returned from a trip the day of his death and complained about feeling pains in his chest.

He was transported to Lister Hospital in Spintex, Accra, but succumbed to his ailment.

“Ernest travelled yesterday and arrived this morning when he started complaining of chest pains, so he was transported to the Lister Hospital. At the hospital, they attempted to inject him with an IV but they were finding it very difficult. Later on, his wife was informed that he had died.” he said.

A TikTok video of Ernest Kumi’s family mourning after his death is below.

The late MP faced multiple legal challenges to his seat after his election win, and some close friends attributed his death to the stress he was facing.

"Ernest was in the chamber on Thursday, and he went to Takoradi on Saturday. He returned on Sunday and was preparing for his moot court yesterday. He had just finished writing his final exams at the Ghana Law School. He died yesterday morning,” the Member of Parliament for Sissala West said in the wake of his death.

Prophet predicted Ernest Kumi’s death

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian pastor Rev. Paul Amofa prophesied the death of an NPP politician a day before the death of Akwatia MP Ernest Kumi.

In his July 6 prophecy, the preacher claimed to have seen a large snake in Parliament “swallowing” someone and urged the NPP to pray to avert tragedy.

The video of the prophecy emerged on social media after Kumi’s death, stirring reactions from Ghanaians.

