Wealthy Ghanaian businesswoman Maame Gold has garnered attention on social media after gifting her son a new car.

Maame Gold gifts her son a new Jeep Rubicon as a reward for graduating from college. Image credit: @maamegoldonlineshop, @delayghana/Instagram

Source: TikTok

The owner of the Maame Gold online shop, a popular boutique that sells luxury clothing items, has become known for living an extravagant lifestyle.

She has stated publicly that her name is derived from her love for jewellery, specifically gold.

Aside from owning numerous pieces of gold jewellery, she has also shown off numerous properties, bragged about her number of cars, and also installed gold grills in her teeth.

Below is an Instagram video of Maame Gold speaking about her lifestyle.

Maame Gold gifts son a new car

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh and shared to her TikTok account on Saturday, July 26, Maame Gold presented a new car to her son.

Speaking in the video, she said the vehicle, a Jeep Rubicon, is a gift to him for graduating from college in the United States.

Maame Gold said her son requested the vehicle even though he already drove a Lexus, but she decided to honour his wish because he had been a good boy throughout the year and graduated without a hitch.

"My son has been such a good boy throughout the year, so he told me he wants a Jeep, even though he drives a Lexus. So I got him a Jeep Rubicon. He graduated college for mama and he's been so good. He has never given me any trouble," she said.

The TikTok video of Maame Gold gifting her son a new car is below.

Maame Gold’s car gift stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the video of Maame Gold gifting her son a new car.

Ayra said:

"God, may I do this for my future kids. I tap into this woman’s glory. I profess it into my life, may it manifest. Amen.”

Pretty Haulat❤️❤️❤️ wrote:

"Congratulations, son. This is how I am going to be buying cars for my kids by the grace of God 🥰🥰🙏🙏."

bobby_delta commented:

"But seriously, people get money in Ghana paa oo."

Nyametease said:

"Father, let some of us experience this kind of joy."

Obaapa_eve wrote:

"When you have a child who listens to you, takes his books seriously,y and doesn't give you problems, you are blessed. Congrats, son 💕."

Maame Gold denies selling fake designer clothes

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Maame Gold denied accusations of selling fake designer items during an appearance on the Delay Show.

Maame Gold Dust debunked the rumours about her shopping for fake designer items for Ghanaian celebrities and her clients.

She said she is a personal shopper who buys items for clients based on their needs whenever she travels abroad.

Source: YEN.com.gh