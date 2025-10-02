Okyeame Kwame's son, Sir Kwame Bota, has officially started school at Ashesi University in Berekuso

Sir Kwame Bota flaunted his expensive Warrior King customised watch during the welcome event at the school

Some social media users have commented on Okyeame Kwame's son's emotional video on Instagram

Ghanaian musician Kwame Nsiah-Apau, popularly called Okyeame Kwame's son, has gained admission to Ashesi University.

The proud father of Sir Kwame Bota was overcome with emotion as he dropped his son off for the welcome ceremony.

Okyeame Kwame's son Sir Kwame Bota hugs Ohemaa Abena Antwiwaa Nsiah-Apau after his matriculation at Ashesi University. Photo credit: @okyeamekwame.

Okyeame Kwame’s son begins school at Ashesi

In an emotional video, Okyeame Kwame and his beautiful wife Annica Nsiah-Apau, along with their pretty daughter Sante Antwiwaa, arrived at the Ashesi University campus in style.

The celebrity family helped the newest tertiary student in the family to dress up for his first event at the school.

Sir Kwame Bota looked dapper in a tailored-to-fit ensemble by Ghanaian fashion designer Urtailorstailor, who styled the young fashionista for the occasion.

Okyeame Kwame's look before his son Sir Kwame Bota gained admission at Ashesi University in 2025. Photo credit: @okyeamekwame.

Okyeame Kwame's son completed his look with matching leather shoes while he flaunted his customised watch, designed by Patrick Amofah, the Chief Executive Officer of Warrior King Watches.

Annica Nsiah-Apau and her family stayed through the event to exchange pleasantries with her son's new friends in a viral video.

Sir Kwame Bota starts at Ashesi University

Some social media users have congratulated Okyeame Kwame's son for his new academic achievement.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

becoming_ahibrahim27 stated:

"You'll excel, my son! Bless your heart ❤️. We are proud of you."

Mary Appiahadjei stated:

"Kwame, don't forget the God factor 😍😍😍🔥."

deede_ewoenan stated:

"I'm definitely waiting to see the grad photos in 2029, too.🔥 In Jehovah, we trust 🙏. Congratulations, Sir👏."

queenhelena_123 stated:

"Aww, what an amazing dad you are, bro Kwame. Congratulations to you and Sir, in fact, the entire family. May this mark the beginning of greater things to come ❤️."

The Israellyea stated:

"Congratulations on making it this far. May the Lord guide and protect you as you embark on this journey into adulthood. Now go make rain. So help you God."

The Instagram video is below:

Okyeame Kwame's daughter turns 14 in style

Okyeame Kwame's daughter, Ohemaa Abena Antwiwaa Nsiah-Apau, turned a year older on September 28.

The young beauty entrepreneur and chief executive officer of Sante's Hair wore a beautiful African print ensemble for her birthday photoshoot.

She styled her look with handmade beads and gold jewellery, as a proud ambassador of the Wear Ghana campaign.

The Instagram photo is below:

Okyeame Kwame says he has dyslexia

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Okyeame Kwame, who disclosed that he suffered from dyslexia during his childhood.

The award-winning rapper explained he could not read or write even at the age of 12 in a viral video.

Okyeame Kwame added that he was pressured into learning by his parents and teachers, and only learned of his condition later.

