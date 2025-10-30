Daddy Lumba's nephew, Miller Adu Atakora, appeared at the Kumasi High Court on Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Miller Atakora, the son of Daddy Lumba's sister, Faustina Fosu, came looking and sounding like his late uncle

A video of him, which emerged online, has sparked reactions about the striking resemblance he shares with Lumba

One of Daddy Lumba's real nephews, Miller Adu Atakora, has gone viral after his appearance at the Kumasi High Court on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

Miller, the son of Lumba's Ghana-based sister, Faustina Fosu, has caught attention with his striking resemblance to his famous uncle.

Miller Atakora, the son of Daddy Lumba's sister Faustina Fosu, shares a striking resemblance with his uncle. Photo source: @mysidetv2, @officialdaddylumba

The young man was at the court to observe proceedings in the suit brought against their family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, and Lumba's partner, Priscilla Ofori Atta, a.k.a. Odo Broni, by his Germany-based aunt, Ernestina Fosu, and his uncle's Germany-based wife, Akosua Serwaa.

An interlocutory injunction application by Akosua Serwaa and Ernestina Fosu, seeking to halt Daddy Lumba's funeral scheduled for December 6, 2025, which was heard on the day, was subsequently dismissed by Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur.

The court ruled in favour of the family proceeding with funeral arrangements at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, determining that under Ghanaian customary law, authority over a deceased person's remains lies with the family.

See below for a video explaining the court ruling on Akosua Serwaa's injunction application:

Daddy Lumba's nephew shares striking resemblance

In a video shared on the TikTok account, @mysidetv2, the nephew of the late highlife legend was captured interacting with bloggers who wanted his comment on the legal tussle.



He begged them to leave him and wait for the court processes to end before moving away from the crowd.

"We will all see what will happen at the end of everything, so you later," he said.

As soon as he opened up his mouth to talk, the crowd cheered in excitement, pointing out that Miller bears an uncanny likeness to the legendary musician, not only in his facial features but also in his voice, which echoes the distinctive tone of Daddy Lumba.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Daddy Lumba and nephew's resemblance

The video of Daddy Lumba's nephew in court has triggered loads of comments from fans and social media users who were awed by the resemblance. Many sounded excited about how Miller's appearance and vocal qualities mirror those of his late uncle.

Daddy Lumba's sister, Faustina Fosu, who follows him directly, is the mother of the late musician's lookalike nephew Miller Atakora. Photo source: @ohenebatv

