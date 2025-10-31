Ernestina Fosu had a heated encounter with her family's head, Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, at the court premises on Friday, October 31

In a video, Daddy Lumba's elder sister was blocked by security as she attempted to lash out at the family head in his face

Ernestina Fosu also levelled severe allegations against the family head as they departed the Kumasi High Court premises

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ernestina Akosua Bimpomaa Fosu, the elder sister of the late musician Daddy Lumba, was involved in a heated encounter with her family head, Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, at the Kumasi High Court on Friday, October 31, 2025.

Daddy Lumba's elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, confronts Abusuapanin after their appearance at the Kumasi High Court. Photo source: @gists_online, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook

Source: TikTok

On Tuesday, October 28, 2025, the Kumasi High Court dismissed Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa's, injunction application after she filed a suit against family head, Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, co-wife, Odo Broni, and Transition Funeral Homes.

Her Ladyship Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur ruled in favour of the late musician's Abusuapanin, who has been given the green light to proceed with the funeral arrangements as originally planned.

The Kumasi High Court also ordered both parties to file all necessary legal processes by Friday, October 31, for a Case Management Conference scheduled for November 14, regarding Akosua Serwaa's bid to be declared the only surviving wife of the late musician.

Ernestina Fosu confronts Abusuapanin in court

Following their latest appearance in court on October 31, tensions arose between Ernestina Fosu and the family head at the premises.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Daddy Lumba's elder sister angrily confronted Kofi Owusu as he exited from the courtroom. The family head's lawyer was seen gesturing to her client to remain silent as the singer's sister verbally attacked him.

Security personnel, including the bodyguards of the family head, intervened to prevent Ernestina from getting direct contact with him, as she made several allegations concerning his conduct after her brother's demise.

The family head was later accompanied to his vehicle by his security detail as Daddy Lumba's elder sister continued to lash out at him.

The video of Ernestina Fosu confronting Abusuapanin at the court premises is below:

Ernestina Fosu speaks after injunction application dismissal

In an interview with Adum TV after her last court appearance, Ernestina Fosu noted that Daddy Lumba's funeral would not go on as planned despite the ruling from the Kumasi High Court.

Daddy Lumba's sister Ernestina Fosu casts doubts on her brother's funeral after the court dismisses Akosua Serwaa's injunction application. Photo source: ADUM TV GH, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook

Source: TikTok

She stated that she still did not know the cause of her brother's demise and was not ready to allow members of her family to hurriedly hold his burial service.

Ernestina Fosu claimed that Daddy Lumba's funeral would only be held if she received the information about the cause of her brother's death.

The late singer's sister stated that she did not trust the autopsy report of his brother's death since some individuals could have forged it.

She noted that she represented her siblings as the eldest child of her family to reject the plans of their Abusuapanin and other members of the funeral committee to hold the funeral.

Daddy Lumba's elder sister alleged that some individuals had used her brother's demise to secure secret deals with brands and claim significant amounts of money for themselves.

The video of Ernestina Fosu speaking about Daddy Lumba's funeral is below:

Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin speaks after court appearance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin spoke after the court ruled in his favour in Akosua Serwaa's injunction application hearing.

Kofi Owusu noted that he had been bestowed with the authority to organise the late singer's burial service by the judge.

Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin also cautioned the media over the insults he had received from many netizens.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh