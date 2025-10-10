Daddy Lumba's family head has responded to the court injunction filed by Akosua Serwaa to stop her late husband's funeral

In an interview, Mr Victor Kofi Owusu Boahene appeared to confirm the existence of the court injunction despite previous denial

Daddy Lumba's family head also detailed some concerns raised by Akosua Serwaa in her lawsuit against the family

Mr Victor Kofi Owusu Boahene, the head of Daddy Lumba's family, has reacted to the court injunction secured by Akosua Serwaa on her late husband's upcoming funeral service.

In a recent interview with media personality Tony Best on Kumasi-based Akoma FM, the family head noted that he and his relatives had undertaken the necessary steps before their recent public announcement.

Mr Kofi Owusu stated that the family had created a social media group and had visited President John Dramani Mahama and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II before finalising their plans for the funeral service at Heroes Park in December.

He also explained the reasons behind the family's decision to hold the solemn event elsewhere instead of the main pitch at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin ignores Akosua Serwaa's injunction

During the interview, Mr Kofi Owusu was asked about the court injunction from Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa.

In response, he noted that he and his family had not gone to court to ascertain the existence of a court injunction against them.

He boldly stated that there was no injunction prohibiting his family from proceeding with the funeral for their late relative.

He said:

"For us, we have not gone to court to see whether there is an injunction. There is no injunction on the funeral. We would be summoned to court if it were true. Since the court hasn't called us, we cannot accept that it is true."

Daddy Lumba's family head later appeared to contradict himself by confirming the reports as he explained some of the arguments raised in Akosua Serwaa's court injunction.

He noted that the late musician's first wife disagreed with the family's decision to also include the second wife, Odo Broni, in the performance of the widowhood rites during the funeral service.

Mr Kofi Owusu noted that, despite Akosua Serwaa's objection, traditional customs demanded that she and her co-wife participate in the widowhood rites.

He said:

"The injunction relates to the widowhood rites matter. It is about the issues between the wives. She insists on being the sole participant in performing the rites. However, the Ashanti traditions also dictate that the persons married to the deceased are entitled to perform the widowhood rites."

He stated that his investigations had proven that Odo Broni was legally married to Daddy Lumba before his demise and that some individuals behind the scenes were the ones creating problems for the family.

The video of Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin speaking about Akosua Serwaa's court injunction is below:

Akosua Serwaa's court injunction against Lumba's family

It can be recalled that Akosua Serwaa filed a court injunction against Daddy Lumba's family head, Transitions Funeral Home and Odo Broni after the date of her late husband's funeral service was announced.

Details of the injunction from the court documents surfaced on social media on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

In an alleged press statement from Akosua Serwaa released on social media, she claimed she was not consulted in planning her late husband's funeral.

She said she had been repeatedly disrespected since her husband’s passing, and described finding out her husband’s burial date on social media as distressing.

The press statement from Akosua Serwaa is below:

Abusuapanin's response to Serwaa's injunction stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Success & Favour is from God commented:

"A very good man🙏🙏🙏. God bless him for making peace reign."

Omaxy01 said:

"Ah, so meaning the Abusuapanin knows there is an injunction, but he is pretending. We are talking about law, and he’s talking about amamer3 here. Aah."

Frimpong Kofi wrote:

"This man is not serious. If you do the right things, who will insult you?"

