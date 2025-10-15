Nigerian viral sensation Jarvis visited some of Ghana's most talked-about spots on October 14, 2025

Business mogul Osei Kwame Despite's museum in Accra was one of the places the viral star visited

Jarvis' tour of the facility left her mesmerised after seeing some of the luxurious rides in the business mogul's fleet

Renowned Nigerian content creator, Jadrolita aka Jarvis, recently embarked on an inner-city tour of Accra.

Despite's Automobile Museum in Accra was one of the several destinations Jarvis patonised for her tour, which was livestreamed for her fans worldwide

Videos of the viral sensation at the museum have stoked a frenzy on social media.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Jarvis was seen drooling over Despite's GH₵1.6 million Tesla Cybertruck. She even got a ride in the revolutionary electric truck built for adventure.

Before riding in the Tesla Cybertruck, a guide gave the streamer a familiarisation tour of the luxury and classic vehicles owned by Despite which have been put on display.

The fleet includes an enviable collection of Rolls-Royce, G Wagons, Bugattis and other high-end vehicles.

Jarvis was mesmerised to discover Despite's automobile museum. Nearly a year ago, the Nigerian sensation made an outlandish claim after her first visit to Ghana. She claimed she did not see any luxury car on her first visit to the country.

Who is Osei Kwame Despite?

Osei Kwame Despite born February 2, 1962, in the Ashanti Region, is one of Ghana's most respected business moguls.

He started life as a petty trader, dealing in music cassettes, padlocks, feeding bottles and other merchandise and later on branched into the media business when his stars aligned.

He owns the Despite Group of Companies, a conglomerate of highly successful businesses including Best Point Savings and Loans and Neat Foods company.

He is noted for collecting luxurious vehicles and has a great love for exotic cars. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Despite Group of Companies, who owns a large collection of expensive vehicles, recently commissioned Ghana's first automobile museum at a lavish event on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

Peller's visit to Despite's museum stirs reactions

Jarvis mesmerised after watching Black Stars play

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jarvis had joined thousands of fans at the Accra Sports Stadium to witness the Black Stars play against Comoros.

The 40k capacity Accra Sports Stadium was packed with teeming fans who witnessed the Black Stars defeat the Coelacanths and book their place in the upcoming World Cup.

In her review after the game, the Nigerian sensation established that the experience at the Accra Sports Stadium was her first time watching a live football game.

