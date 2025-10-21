Daddy Lumba’s family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, has denied claims that he misused funds raised for the late musician’s funeral

Speaking in a resurfaced video, he stated that he paid his own hotel bills for privacy during the duration of his stay in Accra

His denial follows allegations from Akosua Serwaa's lawyer, who accused him of using over GH₵28,000 from a CAL Bank funeral account for personal expenses

Daddy Lumba’s family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, denied accusations of misappropriating funeral funds for his own comfort in a viral resurfaced video.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu denies claims of squandering funds raised for Daddy Lumba's funeral in a resurfaced clip.

During an interview with Kontonkyi media after the death of the late musician, he addressed the rumours which were already prevalent at the time and stated that he paid his own hotel bills.

Abusuapanin accused of wasting funeral funds

Following the late Daddy Lumba’s death, a legal battle broke out between his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and his second wife, Odo Broni.

In a strongly worded statement released on October 9, Akosua Serwaa accused family head Kofi Owusu of sidelining her and said she only learned of her late husband's funeral date through social media.

Amid the litigation, Akosua Serwaa’s lawyer, William Kusi, accused Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu of misappropriating funds raised during Daddy Lumba’s one-week observance, which was held on August 31, 2025, at the Black Star Square in Accra.

In an interview with Peace FM journalist Akwasi Aboagye, Lawyer William Kusi claimed that he had learned from close members of the Fosuh family that a CAL bank account set up to raise funds was being used by the family head for his personal needs.

He alleged that Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu had spent over GH₵28,000 on hotel bills and called for accountability from the funeral committee.

Below is the TikTok video of Lawyer William Kusi accusing Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu of wasting funeral funds.

Following the allegations, a video of Abusuapanin addressing the allegations resurfaced on social media.

He emphatically stated that he paid his own hotel bills because he wanted privacy during his time in Accra.

Daddy Lumba's family head also batted away questions over why he did not stay in one of Daddy Lumba's properties in Accra, noting that he did not want to disturb the bereaved Odo Broni and her children.

The TikTok video is below.

Reactions to Abusuapanin's denial of squandering funds

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from Ghanaians reacting to the video of Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu denying claims of misappropriating Daddy Lumba's funeral funds.

Mama per said:

"When it's coming, it's doing. Maa Brempomaa should be vigilant paaa."

Nana Ama Kyeremaa wrote:

"But Collins agreed that it is true."

Obaa Ako commented:

"God bless you 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏😁😁😁😁😁😁."

