Daddy Lumba’s family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, pleaded for peace after the first court hearing in the case filed by the late musician’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa.

He urged all parties to come together for an amicable resolution, a sharp shift in tone after his earlier insistence that the funeral would go ahead as planned.

His plea stirred mixed reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians criticising his leadership of Daddy Lumba's family

Daddy Lumba’s family head (abusuapanin) has sparked conversations online after pleading with Akosua Serwaa for peace.

Daddy Lumba's abusuapanin pleads with Akosua Serwaa for peace after a hearing at the Kumasi High Court on October 16. Image credit: @plus1tv, @beautyqueen_5l

Source: TikTok

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh following the first hearing in the court case brought by Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu pleaded for peace to reign and for an amicable settlement to be reached in the case.

Akosua Serwaa’s legal team and Daddy Lumba’s sister, Ernestina Fosu, appeared before the Kumasi High Court on October 16, 2025.

The late singer’s first wife sued Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and Odo Broni, accusing them of sidelining her in preparations for her late husband’s funeral.

She sought for an injunction to be placed on the funeral and for a declaration that she was the late singer's sole legal wife.

After a short deliberation, the trial judge postponed the case to October 28.

Below is a Facebook post with details of the court's decision.

Daddy Lumba’s abusuapanin speaks after court hearing

Addressing the media following the case, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu called for peace to reign.

He refused to elaborate further, insisting that he only wanted all factions to come together for an amicable resolution.

His comments marked a significant shift from his first public comments after the case was filed, when he insisted that Daddy Lumba’s funeral would go ahead as planned.

The TiKTok video of Daddy Lumba’s abusuapanin speaking after the court hearing is below.

Reactions to Daddy Lumba’s abusuapanin’s peace plea

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from Ghanaians in reacting to the video of Daddy Lumba’s abusuapanin begging for peace.

Hajia Monalisa said:

"Masa go home and settle the case you have failed as a leader."

kwamelex wrote:

"Now his position as Abusuapanin is more than the president of Ghana."

oheneba9🟨⬛️🟩 commented:

"This was the suit Lumba wore to perform on Ghana music award the year 2000."

Sip_Tails said:

"This funeral has already lost its value. Ahhh Daddy akyi paaa nie🥲🥲. Its soo sad, someone who was so secretive in life see how his issues are outside like that. Rest well Legend."

DADA KD JNR wrote:

"Because of Daddy Lumba's funeral abusuapanin is now popular."

Source: YEN.com.gh