A TikTok Live session between Team Legal Wives and an alleged daughter of Daddy Lumba’s family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, has gone viral

Members of the Akosua Serwaa supporters group slammed the infamous family head's daughter over his handling of the Lumba family crisis

Daddy Lumba passed away on July 26, 2025, following which his first wife sued his second wife, Odo Broni, and Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu

Daddy Lumba’s family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu’s daughter clashed with members of Team Legal Wives in a TikTok Live session that has gone viral.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu's 'daughter' clashes with Team Legal Wives in a heated confrontation over Akosua Serwaa's court case.

Team Legal Wives, a loosely formed association of Ghanaian women who have declared their support for Daddy Lumba’s first wife Akosua Serwaa, held a TikTok Live session to discuss her ongoing legal battle against the late musician’s second wife.

During the session, a reported daughter of Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu joined the live video and reportedly issued threats against Akosua Serwaa and the late singer's sister, Ernestina Fosuh.

Her threats led to some members of the legal wives association issuing fiery responses.

She was slammed for failing to advise her father to properly handle the issues arising out of Daddy Lumba’s death, leading to a court case.

Akosua Serwaa has sued Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and her late husband’s second wife, Priscilla Ofori Atta aka Odo Broni, seeking an injunction on Daddy Lumba’s funeral and a declaration that she was the late musician’s only legal wife.

The TikTok video of Abusuapanin’s daughter being slammed by Team Legal Wives is below.

Akosua Serwaa drags Odo Broni to court

In a statement released on October 9, 2025, Akosua Serwaa accused Daddy Lumba’s family head of excluding her from preparations for his funeral.

She claimed that she had been marginalised by the Abusuapanin since her husband’s death and had found out his funeral date on social media.

“On 8th October 2025, Abusuapanyin Kofi Wusu granted an interview in which he publicly announced a funeral date for Mr. Fosuh - without consulting Mrs. Akosua Serwah Fosuh (the legal wife) or their children. This action shows a complete lack of respect for the immediate family, who must make appropriate preparations before traveling to Ghana for the funeral,” the statement said.

Akosua Serwaa bemoaned her treatement at the hand of the Abusuapanin, describing it as an affront to all cultural and moral principles.

She also complained about him planning her husband’s funeral with Odo Broni, who she said had no legal standing in Daddy Lumba’s life.

Akosua Serwaa stated emphatically that she was the late musician’s only legal wife.

“We also wish to remind the public that Mr. Charles Kwadwo Fosuh was a citizen of the Federal Republic of Germany, and was legally married to Mrs. Akosua Serwah Fosuh on 23rd December 2004 in Bornheim, Germany. Under German law, no man who is already legally married can enter into another marriage,” the statement continued.

Below is a Facebook post with details of Akosua Serwaa's statement.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu calls for peace

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin appealed for peace between all factions in the family.

In a video, he called for a peaceful settlement following the first hearing in the case filed by Akosua Serwaa at the Kumasi High Court.

