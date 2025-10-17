Akosua Serwaa’s lawyer, William Kusi, has accused Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu of misappropriating funds raised during Daddy Lumba’s one-week observance

In an interview, Lawyer Kusi claimed that a CAL Bank account opened by the family to receive donations was being used by the family head for personal expenses

The accusation by Akosua Serwaa's lawyer stirred heated debate on social media, with many calling for the dissolution of Daddy Lumba's funeral committee

Akosua Serwaa’s lawyer, William Kusi, stirred debate on social media after accusing Daddy Lumba’s family head (Abusuapanin) of misappropriating funds raised during the late singer's one-week observance.

In an interview with Peace FM journalist Akwasi Aboagye, Lawyer Kusi stated that family members had informed him that a CAL bank account set up to raise funds was being used by the family head for his personal needs.

Daddy Lumba’s one-week observance was held at the Black Star Square on August 31, 2025, following his tragic passing on July 26.

The event was attended by numerous high-profile Ghanaians including political leaders such as former President Nana Akufo-Addo, former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and showbiz personalities, including Sarkodie, Kwabena Kwabena, Amakye Dede, Kojo Antwi, and others.

Most dignitaries made hefty donations during the ceremony, and Daddy Lumba’s Abusuapanin later stated that the funds were all accounted for, and the family made a net profit.

Daddy Lumba’s Abusuapanin accused of squandering funds

Following the late singer’s death, a power struggle emerged between his two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni.

On October 2, Akosua Serwaa dragged Odo Broni and Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu to the Kumasi High Court to stop them from organising the funeral without her involvement and for her to be declared as the late singer’s legal wife.

The first hearing in the case was held on October 16, after which the lawyer for Daddy Lumba's first wife granted an interview to speak about their case against the defendants.

He argued that his client needed to be brought in to handle affairs for her late husband’s funeral because the family head had allegedly misappropriated funds.

Lawyer Kusi claimed that a CAL bank account under the family head’s control, which was used to raise funds during the one-week, was being used for his personal expenses, including renting an expensive hotel room while staying in Accra.

Reactions to accusations against Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the accusations made by Akosua Serwaa’s lawyer.

Ohemaa said:

"ABUSUAPANIN is the problem as well as Collins Amankwa. The committee should be dismantled."

PowerToGetWealth💪🏻🔥 wrote:

"This Lawyer is the best of the best. Collins must go. The funeral committee must be cancelled ASAP. God bless Lawyer KUSI greatly. 🙏"

EfyaBabe commented:

"I said it, errn this lawyer knows what he is doing 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂he is exposing them 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Lynn said:

"Something is fishy about this whole issue.😳😳😳😳."

Nana wrote:

"Big embarrassment to all members of Lumba’s family. I cannot believe this 😔."

Daddy Lumba's abusuapanin calls for peace

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin had pleaded for peace following the first hearing in Akosua Serwaa's court case.

Addressing the media, he switched his tone from his earlier declaration of defiance about the first wife and called for an amicable solution to the crisis.

