Renowned Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa, made a public appearance with her rumoured boyfriend

In a video, the lovebirds were seen at Ben South's maiden movie premiere held on Friday, October 24, 2025

Maame Serwaa's public appearance with her rumoured boyfriend has stirred mixed reactions from Ghanaians

Renowned Kumawood actress Clara Amoateng Benson, popularly known as Maame Serwaa, attended a public event with her rumoured boyfriend.

On Friday, October 24, 2025, the actress and her boyfriend attended TikToker Ben South’s latest movie premiere.

Maame Serwaa attends Ben South's movie premiere with her boyfriend. Photo credit: @cdrafrica/X & @officialmaameserwaa/Instagram

The award-winning Ghanaian actress joined other celebrities at the Silverbord Cinema, Accra Mall and stole the show with her man.

The young Kumawood star stole the spotlight on the red carpet with her classy black dress at the red carpet event. She wore a sleeveless black dress designed with clear glass rhinestones.

She complimented her dress with a simple centre-parted frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup that blended well with her skin tone.

She was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend known as Figasty. The young man followed Maame Serwaa closely everywhere she went.

Figasty wore a kaftan and sandals. He had braided his hair. The young man seemed shy since he kept looking down while they walked. At one point, he was on his phone for so long, possibly just to avoid any public approach.

Maame Serwaa confirms relationship status

Maame Serwaa's appearance with her rumoured boyfriend comes months after she spoke about her relationship status.

In a March 2025 interview with media personality Nana Romeo, the Kumawood actress confirmed that she was in a relationship and gave reasons for keeping her private life out of the public space.

Maame Serwaa's rumoured boyfriend celebrates her birthday

Maame Serwaa's alleged boyfriend surprised her with gifts as she celebrated her 25th birthday on August 19, 2024.

In a TikTok video, Figasty went to Maame Serwaa's house to celebrate her new age milestone.

The young man went to her room which was ecorated with red roses and balloons for the special birthday celebration.

Maame Serwaa, embraced and shared a romantic kiss with her man as he wished her a happy birthday.

The video of Maame Serwaa attending Ben South's movie premiere with her rumoured boyfriend is below:

Maame Serwaa and boyfriend get many talking

YEN.com.gh collated some of the comments on the video shared by @cdrafrica on X. Read them below:

@AustinorPostino said:

"If the niqqa cheats on her aa he bi wicked pass cos dis one de3 fuuuuul balance diet."

@evils_only wrote:

"If your partner is a celebrity he has or you have to drive elsewhere, behave well outside, talk and do things in public because you are also a celebrity."

@lordknows999 said:

"Nor be her boyfriend."

@TurksomNana wrote:

"I don’t like seeing DV plates."

Maame Serwaa attends funeral with rumoured boyfriend

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported Maame Serwaa made a rare public appearance with her rumoured boyfriend at Ypee's grandmother's funeral.

