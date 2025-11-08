Funny Face is trending after a video of his adorable moment with Don Little went viral

He was delighted to reunite with his longtime friend on his return to his Kasoa home after months of living with Kwaku Manu

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the beautiful moment

Famed Ghanaian actor and comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, has reunited with his longtime friend and colleague Don Little.

It all happened after the Cow and Chicken star returned to his home in Kasoa after fully recovering from his mental health issues.

Funny Face delights as Don Little pays him a visit at home. Photo credit: @Funny Face/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A now-viral video seen by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed Funny Face seated at home on a tricycle, interacting with Don Little.

With a look of amusement, Funny Face expressed his astonishment, mentioning that Don Little should have given him a heads-up on his visit. In response, Don Little said he saw the place as his home.

The duo then engaged in a hearty moment, where Don Little sought to find out if Funny Face was the owner of the tricycle, to which Funny Face answered affirmatively.

The video ended with a humorous scene where Don Little made a joke about the tricycle, after which he ran out of the house and could be seen being chased by Funny Face.

Funny Face moves out of Kwaku Manu’s House and returns to Kasoa after recovery from his mental health issues. Photo source: Funny Face

Source: Facebook

Funny Face returns to Kasoa

Kwaku Manu has meanwhile also proven to be a true friend after he gave Funny Face an emotional send-off at his mega mansion in East Legon, Accra.

In the video, Kwaku vowed to stay in constant communication with Funny Face, adding that he would pass by his colleague's home whenever he visited Kasoa for personal errands.

On his part, Funny Face also expressed gratitude to Kwaku Manu for the immense support he offered him during his recovery process.

He also thanked Kwaku Manu for helping to mend his relationship with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, and their twin daughters, Ella and Bella.

The comedian also reflected on his personal growth over the last year as he spoke about his battles with the mental health crisis that affected his life. The video of Kwaku Manu and Funny Face speaking is below:

Reactions to Funny Face and Don Little's moment

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video were left in awe over the strong bond between Funny Face and Don Little.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

DANNYbuoye1 opined:

"Funny Face entered this house, and he's started the nonsense again."

NANA SIKA Anigye3Hene stated:

"Welcome home Snr Bro Yaw Boateng to my blood big brother Yaw Boateng ×2.."

Royalty wrote:

"The house is full of memories, it’s not safe."

Funny Face recounts an embarrassing moment with kids

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face recounted a bad experience he had with his children during a public outing.

Detailing what happened, Funny Face, in a video, said that his kids questioned him over a vulgar word he used in a video he shared on social media during his mental health crisis.

Funny Face also detailed the response he gave to his daughter after she confronted him.

Source: YEN.com.gh