Fans across the world were plunged into mourning as news broke on November 21, 2025, that iconic Minneapolis drummer Jellybean Johnson of The Time has died at 69

Tributes poured in from those who loved him, with longtime collaborator Susannah Melvoin sharing a deeply personal message calling him her “beautiful brother”

Born Garry George Johnson, the beloved producer was known for his work with The Time, The Family and for his influence on Minneapolis music

Legendary American drummer and musician Garry George Johnson, popularly known as Jellybean Johnson, has reportedly died, stirring sadness among friends, fans, and loved ones.

Legendary musician Jellybean Johnson passes away at the age of 69 on November 21, 2025. Image cedit: JellybeanJohnson

Source: Facebook

The Time rock band, which Jellybean Johnson played for, shared news of his death on November 21, 2025. He was 69.

Vocalist and songwriter Susannah Melvoin, a member of the Prince-created band The Family along with the deceased, also paid tribute to him.

“RIP Jellybean Johnson. I’m absolutely heartbroken! My beautiful brother, Jellybean Johnson, has passed. This band was and is the kind of Family that believed we all rightfully belonged together in love, music, and kindness. Jellybean was the master of loving you like no brother could! My big brother, who watched over me and anyone who he loved!” she wrote.

Below is the Instagram post by Susannah Melvoin mourning Jellybean Johnson’s death.

All about Jellybean Johnson

Born on November 19, 1956, Jellybean Johnson was a drummer, guitarist, songwriter and producer.

He had his education at Marshall-University High School in Minneapolis and the University of Minnesota.

Jellybean rose to fame as the drummer for The Time, collaborating with legendary producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. He later joined The Family, also created by Prince in the aftermath of The Time's breakup.

He produced numerous notable records, including hits by Alexander O'Neal, Cherrelle, and New Edition. He co-produced Janet Jackson's Black Cat in 1990, as well as Mint Condition's Meant to Be Mint in 1991. He remained active in the Minneapolis music scene till the end of his life, with his last social media post on November 21 helping to fundraise for the Minneapolis Sound Museum.

Below is the last Facebook post shared by Jellybean Johnson.

Reactions to Jellybean Johnson’s death

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to the news of Jellybean Johnson’s death.

Atinad Ylae said:

"Godspeed, Jellybean, may the ancestors greet you with a funky tune to put a beat & a riff to."

Sheldon Shelladelic Fisher wrote:

"Playing with Prince again."

Kenneth G. Carnes commented:

"Bruh, I’m at a loss for words. Grew up listening to The Time almost my entire life. I didn’t know him, but I loved his passion, on the drums and guitar."

