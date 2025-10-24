The late Castro's mother has passed away four years after her son was officially declared dead after going missing for seven years

The news of Madam Lydia Naa Deide Tagoe's demise was announced by her son on social media on Thursday, October 23, 2025

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to mourn the demise of Castro's mother and offer condolences to the grieving family

Lydia Naa Deide Tagoe, the mother of the late hiplife musician Castro Under Fire, has sadly passed away.

The news of her unfortunate demise was announced by her son and brother of the late singer, McBaby Nana Kwame Martin, on his official Facebook page on Thursday, October 23, 2025. The cause of her sudden demise is still unknown.

The late singer Castro's brother shared a photo of himself with his mother, accompanied by an emotional caption, expressing his sorrow over the tragedy that had struck the family.

He wrote:

"I am broken and short of words, but God knows best. I lost my best friend and my angel on earth this morning. Rest on, Mommy, forever in my heart... Wherever you are, may God keep you safe..."

"Life hasn't been fair to me, but in all things I give thanks and praises to my most high God. Rest on, Mommy, Lydia Naa Deide Tagoe."

The social media post announcing the demise of Castro's mother is below:

Castro's disappearance and official death

Madam Lydia Tagoe's demise comes four years after her son, Castro, was officially declared dead in accordance with Ghana's constitution after being missing for seven years.

The multi-time Ghana Music Awards winner and his female acquaintance, Janet Bandu, were reported to have drowned in a jet ski accident in Ada Estuary on 6 July 2014.

The victims were on a vacation with retired footballer Asamoah Gyan, his brother Baffour Gyan, and other friends when the unfortunate incident happened.

For years, Castro's mother, Madam Lydia Tagoe, publicly expressed that she believed her son was still alive and maintained hope of him returning one day.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings passes on

On Thursday, October 23, 2025, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings died at the age of 76 after a brief illness. She was taken to the Ridge Hospital in Accra for medical treatment before she passed. The cause of her death is still unknown.

The presidency released a press statement to announce the news of her demise after a meeting with her family members, including two of her four children, Zanetor and Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings.

Her death came a few weeks before the fifth anniversary of her husband, Jerry John Rawlings' demise, and her 77th birthday.

In a press conference held at her residence in Accra, the late former First Lady's family head and Akomfuohene of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Oheneba Akwasi Abeyie, noted that she suddenly fell on the morning of her demise.

He also noted that the family had officially informed President John Dramani Mahama and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II about the former First Lady's demise.

Oheneba Akwasi Abeyie also appealed to the media and Ghanaians to respect their privacy during the period of mourning for the family.

The video of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' family announcing her demise is below:

The video of Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' children mourning their mother's demise is below:

Ghanaians mourn Castro's mother's demise

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Prince Jaidy Derby commented:

"Rest well, Mummy! You fought a good battle."

King Boboshanty said:

"My heart goes out to you in this incredibly difficult time. May the love and memories of your mom bring you comfort and peace."

Georgina Mawunyo Agbotah wrote:

"Ohhh no, may she rest in eternal peace."

Photos of Agyeman-Konadu's funeral appearance emerge

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that photos of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' appearance at a funeral a day before her demise emerged on social media.

The late former First Lady was present in church with other popular political figures for the funeral service of Mrs Lucy Abena Konadu Effah.

She attended the solemn event with her only son, Kimathi Rawlings, and appeared to be in good health.

