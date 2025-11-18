Friends and family are mourning the death of Kweku Asiedu Chapman Jr, widely known as Agorozo, a beloved Winneba-based businessman and political activist

News of his death was first reported on November 16, 2025, sparking an outpouring of sorrow from those who knew him

The deceased was the founder of Bennymatt Collections and Just Cash Company Limited as well as a member of the NPP Youth group Alpha Patriots

Popular Ghanaian businessman, social media personality and political activist, Kweku Asiedu Chapman Jr, popularly known as Agorozo, has reportedly passed away.

NPP youth leader Kweku Asiedu Chapman Jr passes away. Image credit: KwekuAsieduChapmanJr

Source: Facebook

Friends and fans of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Just Cash Company Limited have taken to social media to mourn his death.

Chapman, who lived in Winneba, was also known as a staunch New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporter and an integral member of the Alpha Patriots Winneba youth group.

Facebook user Maame Emprexx shared the sad news of Chapman’s demise in a post on November 16, 2025.

“Rest well, commander,” she wrote, accompanied by a photo of the deceased.

Details on Chapman's possible cause of death has yet to be released.

Other tributes poured in from various friends and loved ones, with many struggling to accept the reality of his passing.

TikToker Kamwan shared a collage of images of the deceased enjoying life and added a message.

"May Allah Almighty Prevent Us From The Torment Of The Grave And Grant Us All A Peaceful Death 🙏😢 May Allah Grant You A Peaceful Rest Agorozo 🙏😭🥹," he said.

The Facebook post announcing Kweku Asiedu Chapman Jr’s death is below.

More about Kweku Asiedu Chapman Jr

The late political activist was a serial businessman who operated multiple companies in Winneba and its environs.

He attended Mando Senior High School (Mansec) before proceeding to the Cape Coast Polytechnic.

He founded Bennymatt Collections and Just Cash Company Limited, a construction firm specialising in building homes.

Chapman was reportedly a passionate supporter of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) and an integral part of the group Alpha Patriots Winneba.

Photos on his Facebook page showed his love for the party and particularly the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Effutu Constituency and the minority leader in Parliament, Honourable Alexander Afenyo Markin.

Below are TikTok videos mourning the late Agorozo.

NPP activist dies in the Central Region

Agorozo's death occurred a few days after another NPP-affiliated politician died in heartbreaking fashion.

The NPP polling station chairman for Ninkyiso in Assin Breku, Assin North constituency, identified as Yayra, died after being involved in a motorbike accident on Friday, November 14.

According to Citi News, the tragic incident occurred when the deceased was riding a motorbike with the constituency’s Nasara coordinator, Vilinke Mohammed, when another speeding motorbike collided with them.

Both victims were immediately rushed to St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu for emergency treatment, however, Yahya succumbed to his injuries.

The other victim of the crash, Vilinke Mohammed, reportedly remains in critical condition with a life-threatening head injury.

Source: YEN.com.gh