Friends and relatives of TikToker Qwaku Original were left heartbroken after news broke on December 8, 2025, that he had reportedly died in an accident

TikToker Chiana mourned him with videos and lamented that several promises he had made to her for the upcoming Christmas would remain unfulfilled

His death closely followed the loss of UK-based TikToker Alice Serwaa, who died in an accident on December 4, days after returning to Ghana for her sister's wedding

Friends of popular Ghanaian TikToker, Qwaku Original, have taken to social media to mourn following reports of his tragic death.

Friends mourn popular TikToker Qwaku Original following reports of his death in a car accident. Image credit: @backcase181, @marty.royal.a

Source: TikTok

News of the content creator’s passing emerged on social media on Monday, December 8, 2025.

TikToker Chiana, who was a good friend of the deceased, shared the news on her handle with numerous weeping emojis.

She posted a video of Qwaku and bemoaned his passing, noting that he had made many promises to her that would now remain unfulfilled.

"All the promise have failed ooo. Rest In Peace, bro. We can’t question the actions of God 😫He gives and takes 😭😭😭My condolences to the family 😭😭😭Such a life 😭😭,” she said.

Chiana later shared another video of Qwaku Original as she continued to battle with handling her grief over his demise.

It is unclear exactly when the TikToker died, but reports indicate he passed away in an accident.

After Chiana’s post, TikToker Marty Royal confirmed the tragedy, sharing a series of videos of some of the deceased content creator’s most popular videos showing him having so much fun dancing.

“The world is a horrifying place,” Marty Royal wrote.

The TikTok video mourning Qwaku Original’s death is below.

TikToker dies after attending sister’s wedding

Qwaku Original’s death occurred a few days after the TikTok creator community was thrown into mourning over the death of UK-based creator Alice Serwaa.

According to the reports, the Leeds-based TikToker travelled to Ghana to attend her sister’s wedding at Agona in the Sekyere South District of the Ashanti Region.

Alice’s sister, Comfort Abena Nyarko, and her sweetheart, Kofi Anokye, tied the knot on November 30 at Asikafooamanten in Agona.

The TikToker shared several videos showing herself having fun at the event.

Tragically, she passed away in a car accident on December 4 while reportedly returning to Accra for a flight to head back to the United Kingdom.

TikToker Akoto Baffour shared the tragic news in a viral video, noting that the content creator had left her family in the UK for a short trip to Ghana.

"#Black #Thursday..!😭She came from abroad to attend her sister’s wedding at Agona, and they had a car crash on the Accra Highway when she was being taken to the airport by her brother to take her flight ✈️to the UK 🇬🇧😭😭😭😭," he wrote.

Alice Serwaa's father was also reported to have passed away from a heart attack after he was informed of her demise.

Below is a TikTok video with details of Alice Serwaa's death.

UK-Based TikToker Alice Serwaa reportedly dies in an accident after returning to Ghana to attend her sister's wedding. Image credit: @aliceserwaa35

Source: TikTok

American TikToker shares harrowing ordeal in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that an American TikToker claimed that masked officers of the Ghana Police Service unlawfully detained her and stole some valuables from her.

In a video, Ari Mackey claimed her phone, camera, and some cash were confiscated by the supposed police officers, who stopped her and her companions at a checkpoint.

Source: YEN.com.gh