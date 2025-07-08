A police officer who served at the Suhum Municipal Police Command in the Eastern Region passed away

The police officer, Felix Atistogbui, died after collapsing during a workout session at a gym

The Suhum community has been mourning the passing of the officer with warm tributes towards him

Felix Atistogbui, a police officer who served at the Suhum Municipal Police Command in the Eastern Region, has died after collapsing during a workout session at the gym.

According to eyewitness and family reports, Atistogbui collapsed shortly after arriving at the gym on July 2.

Suhum is mourning the death of Felix Atistogbui, a police officer who served at the Suhum Municipal Police Command.

Source: Facebook

The Chronicle reported that Atistogbui's father said his son called, saying he needed help because he was feeling dizzy.

Atistogbui was pronounced dead minutes after being admitted to the hospital.

“I rushed to the place and sent him to the hospital, but after 20 minutes, the doctor told me he had passed away.”

His body has since been deposited at the morgue for a full autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Suhum community mourns Atistogbui's death

Atistogbui was a well-known figure in Suhum and was cherished by residents for his professionalism and kindness.

The police service and family have requested privacy as they await the autopsy result.

Meanwhile, tributes have begun pouring in from colleagues, friends and residents who are deeply saddened by the loss.

Recent police deaths

In April, two police officers were killed at Poyamirea near Binduri in the Upper East Region.

A police statement indicated that the officers, who were in plain clothes, were travelling on a private motorbike from Bongo to Binduri when they were ambushed.

The attackers reportedly got away with the vehicle after shooting the officers.

The slain officers were part of a deployment to the region to maintain peace and order.

Constable Isaac Kwofi, one of the police officers killed in Binduri, was buried on May 19.

Police officers at a funeral for a slain officer. Source: Ghana Police Service

Source: Facebook

Following the Binduri incident, the police administration has barred the movement of its officers and their families in the Bawku, Pusiga, and Binduri areas.

It noted that police officers had been targeted by assailants. Additional personnel were also advised against travelling to the Bawku, Pusiga, and Binduri areas.

Also, police personnel on duty have been advised to wear personal protective equipment and only move under armoured protection.

Man jailed for killing police officers

In November 2023, one Eric Kojo Duah, who shot and killed two police officers at Buduburam near Kasoa, was jailed for 20 years.

Duah pleaded not guilty to two counts after his lawyer negotiated a plea bargain with the state.

The judge noted that the suspect did not show any form of remorse in the courtroom during the case.

Recent attack on police officer

YEN.com.gh reported that a policeman was stabbed at Lower McCarthy Hill while taking his children to school on July 7.

The suspect allegedly attacked the officer after being warned to stop some criminal activities.

The policeman survived the attack and is receiving treatment, while police have launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Source: YEN.com.gh