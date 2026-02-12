BamBam flaunts wedding ring amid rumours of marital problems, gets fans excited

Actress Bambam has been captured in a video with her wedding ring, dispelling marriage rumours with Teddy A

BamBam, who looked gorgeous in asoebi at a recent event she attended, was spotted showing off her two bands

Fans expressed joy as Bambam demonstrated her commitment despite social media speculation about their relationship

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Actress Oluwabamike Adenibuyan, popularly known as Bambam, has given her fans a big breather amid lingering rumours that her marriage to fellow Teddy A has crashed.

In a new video, the Big Brother Naija Double Wahala star was spotted wearing her wedding ring, suggesting that her marriage was not over as had been speculated.

Actress BamBam shuts down rumours of marital trouble by showing off her wedding ring. Photo source: @asoebi_styles, @bammybestowed

Source: Instagram

BamBam and Teddy A had recently sparked widespread concern after reports emerged that they had unfollowed each other on social media, fueling speculation about a possible rift in their relationship.

BamBam shows wedding ring amid marital rumours

However, in the video currently making rounds online, the mother of two is seen showing off her wedding band on her ring finger at a public event.

She interacted with a fashion designer who was unveiling his collection at an event.

As Bambam stood beside the designer, her wedding band was visibly displayed on her fourth finger. She later wore a second, larger ring, which she prominently showed to the camera as she was being prepared for the event.

The dual ring display, a smaller wedding band and a larger decorative ring, has been interpreted by fans as proof that she remains married to Teddy A.

Some fans of the actress expressed relief and joy, with many warning naysayers and those spreading negative rumours about the couple's marriage.

"She's still wearing her rings! People need to stop spreading false narratives," one fan commented.

Others noted that wearing two rings was deliberate proof that her marriage remains intact, despite the social media drama.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Teddy A and BamBam's marriage

Teddy A and BamBam held their traditional wedding on September 7, 2019, in Ogun State, followed by a lavish white wedding in Dubai on November 16, 2019.

The couple, who have been married for over five years, share two children.

This is not the first time their relationship has faced public scrutiny. Teddy A previously addressed domestic violence allegations that went viral on social media, firmly denying claims that he had physically abused his wife, including during her pregnancy. He stated the accusations were completely false and came as a shock to both of them.

Actress Bambam and Teddy have triggered rumours about their marriage with their latest social media actions. Photo source: @iamteddya, @bammybestowed

Source: Instagram

Reactions to BamBam's show of wedding ring

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

suavechateau said:

"She is even wearing her wedding band o, evil people."

ayeifave said:

"If you no see the small ring, you go see the big one."

maggiealike said:

"That is my baby Achalugo. Show them how you do it, baby.❤️🩷💕."

unique60174

"She put the bigger ring on in case you didn't see the small one wey she take do the video."

florencegabriel1281 said:

"Yes, I have seen your ring. It is your time; no man can stop Bambang because of social media propaganda. Your marriage will work and inspire others in Jesus name."

naominyame328 said:

"In case you didn’t see the small 💍, you can see the big 💍😘I LOVE EEEEEETTTTTTT."

Pete Edochie denies death rumours

In other Nollywood news, YEN.com.gh reported that legendary actor Pete Edochie had denied death rumours, stating that he is alive and in good health.

The veteran actor who reflected on repeated death hoaxes about him cited multiple similar instances.

In an interview, he

Source: YEN.com.gh