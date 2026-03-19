The Ghanaian religious leader, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has recounted how he once caused a storm to cease

Addressing his congregants during his just-ended 2026 edition of the iYES, the pastor detailed how the storm came about

The narration has sparked reactions on social media as believers joined in with comments praising the almighty God

Founder and leader of Action Chapel International Ministry, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has recounted how he once caused a rising storm to cease.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams recounts how he caused a rising storm to cease instantly. Image credit: Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Source: Facebook

Speaking in a video from his just-ended 2026 International Youth Empowerment Summit (iYES), the clergyman stated that he was in a private jet with some people travelling when a storm arose, but he brought the situation under control by the power of God's word.

Narrating the situation, Duncan-Williams said;

“We were travelling one time within Congo during bad weather, and we found ourselves in a very terrible storm. The jet would not remain still, and everyone began to pray. But the jet continued to move up and down. All I said was “Jesus is Lord,” and then suddenly, Psalm 119: 89 came into my spirit.”

“I said to everyone, “stop praying and let us sing this song; Forever, O Lord, thy word is settled in heaven”, and as soon as we started singing that song, the storm ceased”

The TikTok video of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams is below:

Reactions to Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams message

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams’s message about the storm.

Jerome Geraldo wrote:

“There is a rank in the spirit. There are authorities in the spirit. Papa is an oracle in the spirit… his words make the difference.”

Blaiz Given wrote:

“Wow, glory to God, I've also seen Pastor Robert Kayanja stop a storm and rain in his crusades. Thank God for the authority in the name of Jesus.”

Desmond wrote:

“Indeed, a blessing to always listen and learn from you, we love you.”

Dellyin Donga wrote:

“But thanks be to God, who giveth us the victory through our lord jesus christ.”

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams' pandemic prophecy

Speaking to his congregants in a video that has caught the attention of many, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams emphatically declared that there is another pandemic coming.

According to him, this will be stronger than COVID-19, but the good news is that the indicator showed that it is the plan of the devil, as well as greed from men and not a judgment from God.

He stated that because it is not the plan of God, the Christian community could pray to avert it, adding that the Almighty would spare His children. Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams further added that the alleged pandemic is not far from now.

According to him, he does not want to be specific, but his indicators showed that the world could be hit by the pandemic at any moment from now.

Although the man of God did not detail how the pandemic would come, the signs and symptoms, as well as how it would be cured, his prediction has caused a massive stir on social media.

The TikTok video of Nicholas Duncan-Williams prophesying about the pandemic is below:

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams shares a doom prophecy about the coming of a new pandemic stronger than COVID-19. Image credit: archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Source: Instagram

Duncan-Williams's encounter with Otumfuo, advises youth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams shared an encounter he had with the Ashanti King, Otumfuo Osei Tutu, as he advised the youth.

According to the man of God, it was important for young people to uphold honour, morality and respect for elders in their daily lives rather than material possessions.

He further cautioned them against making money and material possessions the primary focus of life

Source: YEN.com.gh