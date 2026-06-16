Wedding content creator Keleplux has shared a video celebrating Sadia Sanusi's top 10 kente wedding dress looks after the designer's death

Sadia was preparing for her Kente Artistry Masterclass scheduled from June 22 to 26 to mark her tenth anniversary as a brand

Claims by her old friend that she passed away in her sleep have been confirmed as peaceful by the family in an official statement

Following the death of fashion designer and entrepreneur Sadia Sanusi, a video has emerged on social media celebrating the top 10 kente wedding dress looks inspired by her.

Wedding content creator Keleplux has celebrated the top 10 kente wedding dress looks inspired by the late Sadia Sanusi. Image credit: Keleplux, Sadia Sanusi (TikTok & Instagram)

Source: Instagram

The tribute, shared by wedding content creator Keleplux on TikTok, has sparked an outpouring of grief and admiration from fans and members of Ghana's fashion community.

Sadia Sanusi passed away on June 14, 2026, just days before her highly anticipated Kente Artistry Masterclass, which was scheduled for June 22-26 to mark her tenth anniversary as a brand.

In the days leading up to her death, she was actively promoting the masterclass on social media, expressing her excitement about sharing her knowledge with a new generation of designers.

According to an alleged old friend of Sadia Sanusi, the fashion icon passed away in her sleep. Isabella Wusah-Tetteh came forward with claims about the circumstances of her death, expressing her grief in an emotional post that resonated with many online.

She wrote:

"Oh, death! Lord! How can you tell me she slept and never woke up? Lord, teach us to number our days, teach us to take care of ourselves eeeeeiiii. Rest well, Halima Sadia Sanusi, Sadia Suave Sanusi."

The full post from Isabella Wusah-Tetteh commenting on Sadia's death can be seen below.

The claims have since been partly verified through a statement released by the family. On June 15, 2026, her family released an official statement confirming her passing, which indicated that Sadia departed peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2026,

Keleplux celebrates Sadia Sanusi's kente designs

As part of celebrating her legacy, the video shared by Keleplux showcases the top 10 kente wedding dress designs inspired by Sadia Sanusi's.

One of the looks features a floor-length gown in vibrant green and yellow kente, with a draped lace bodice covered in delicate embellishments.

Another standout is a royal blue mermaid gown covered in beadwork and lace detailing across the bodice. The model pairs the look with a matching blue gele and gold drop earrings, holding a coordinated feathered fan that ties the whole ensemble together.

Below is the video of the top 10 kente looks inspired by Sadia Sanusi, shared by Keleplux.

Sadia Sanusi's kente video triggers reactions

The video drew an emotional response from fans, and YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

@marieyaa_cotoure wrote:

"Still can't believe cos I just followed her last week ooo. I admire her ruff."

@vicosika said:

"If you miss them, text them. If they offend you, forgive them. People are leaving this world without goodbyes."

@joyanclothin wrote:

"Eeiiii sad."

@miss.elikemm indicated her grief with a string of crying emojis, to which Keleplux responded with a dove and a candle.

@full_melon and @kokomem296 also dropped broken heart emojis in the comments, with Keleplux responding to each with matching symbols of grief and remembrance.

Ghana's fashion community has poured out grief following the death of kente designer Sadia Sanusi. Image credit: Keleplux, Sadia Sanusi (TikTok & Instagram)

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian producer Cashtwo reported dead

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Sadia Sanusi's death came on the same day as veteran Ghanaian music producer and sound engineer Cashtwo, who was also confirmed dead on June 14, 2026.

His notable credits include Don't Mind Them by Old Sodja featuring Shatta Wale, works for Wutah Kobby on his Abokobi album, studio sessions with Fameye, and the popular Banka 2 Banka single Dada Ba.

Source: YEN.com.gh