A massive controversy has kicked off about Sadia Sanusi's death and how it was reported in the Ghanaian blogosphere

Pencil artist Aewura Djoah blasted Ghanaian bloggers after the fashion icon's death, accusing them of ignoring her brand while she was alive

Several bloggers clapped back at Aewura Djoah, accusing her of being ungrateful and hypocritical towards them

Controversy has erupted over fashion entrepreneur Sadia Sanusi’s death after popular pencil artist, Aewura Djoah, called out Ghanaian bloggers.

Sadia Sanusi's Death: Controversy Erupts as Aewura Djoah Slams Bloggers, Sparks Backlash

Source: Instagram

On Sunday, June 14, 2026, bad news broke out that the founder of the Sadia Sanusi brand, well known for her creative kente wedding dress designs, had died.

The news went viral on social media and sparked widespread sorrow among Ghanaians.

Aewura Djoah sparks controversy over Sadia’s death

On Monday, June 15, the Ghanaian artist Aewura Djoah sparked drama on social media after blasting bloggers reporting the news of Sadia’s death.

She claimed that when the entrepreneur was alive, none of the bloggers posting about her death helped her to promote her business.

“And suddenly, all the bloggers are posting her now that she's no more. Not a single one shared her flyer for her upcoming masterclass or wrote about the good work she was doing when she actually needed the publicity. SMH. Now that she's gone, what is she going to do with all this hype?” she fumed.

“Let this be a reminder to support, celebrate, and amplify people while they are alive and can truly benefit from it. Give people their flowers when they can still smell them.”

Aewura Djoah added that she would not allow that to be done to her, and when she dies, anyone who posts about her but did not support her while alive would have to contend with her ghost.

Below is a Facebook post showing the controversial post shared by Aewura Djoah.

Bloggers clap back at Aewura Djoah

Several bloggers clapped back at the artist’s post, noting that they did not know about Sadia Sanusi, but her death had become national news simply due to the nature of how it happened.

Others pointed out how bloggers helped her in the past without getting anything in return, dubbing her ungrateful.

“When iShowSpeed came to Ghana, which people pushed and amplified your art until it reached him? Did you see traditional media giving it the same level of attention bloggers gave it? Be honest,” Osei Emmanuel wrote.

“Have you ever created artwork dedicated to any Ghanaian blogger? Yet when a foreign personality was coming into the country, you quickly produced one, and no blogger held it against you. Talk about face look look 😂.”

The Facebook post clapping back at Aewura Djoah is below.

Reactions to Sadia Sanusi’s death news controversy

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the controversy over Sadia Sanusi’s death, which was kicked off by artist Aewura Djoah.

Awoyaa Kezy said:

"Hmmm, but honestly never heard of her until her demise."

Evans Makafui wrote:

"The interesting part could be even the author of this post did neither of the things she's accusing bloggers of...... Hmmm 🤔."

Snr Ibrahim Alimiyao commented:

"The one who posted this, how many of her friends' businesses has he shared today on her handles? She's not different from those he/she is criticising. When something happens, that's when people realise they have sense."

Source: YEN.com.gh