Artist manager Kwesi Ernest has sent a message to Kwesi Arthur, advising him to release an apology letter to his former record label

His statement came amid the award-winning rapper's legal battle with his former record label after he made some allegations against them

Fans and music lovers have broken their silence as they dropped comments, with some supporting the manager's advice

Artist Manager Kwesi Ernest has broken his silence on Kwesi Arthur's beef with Ground Up Chale.

Ernest advises Kwesi Arthur amid GroundUp feud

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM, the CEO of Media Excel Production advised Kwesi Arthur to apologise to his former manager, Glen Boateng, and the record label as a whole after the rapper accused his former bosses of extortion and manipulation.

Ernest described the accusations Kwesi Arthur levelled against Ground Up Chale as defamation and drew the conclusion that the rapper ought to formally write a letter to the label and recant his earlier "false and misleading" statement.

He claimed the artist should plead for forgiveness before the label decides to turn up the heat in the corridors of justice.

Watch the TikTok video of Kwesi Ernest speaking below:

Kwesi Arthur's dad speaks on GroupUp saga

On January 22, 2026, Kwesi Arthur's dad, Samuel Arthur broke his silence on the issue, detailing some experiences his son had with the label.

According to him, his son faced a lot of challenges while with Ground Up Chale.

He claimed his son had informed him that he signed a four-year contract, which was a 60-40 to the benefit of the label.

Kwesi Arthur's father recounted an alleged incident where he received a phone call from Glen Boateng, in which he raised some issues and arranged a meeting, accusing his son of owing him some amount of money he had previously received as payment, and demanded a refund.

He further indicated that after his conversation with Glen, he pledged not to involve himself in his son's dispute with the label

Ernest's advice to Kwesi Arthur sparks reactions

Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh of Ghanaians reacting to Ernest's message to Kwesi Arthur.

Amponsah wrote:

"It's because of all this that's why it has led to anger. Maybe he feels bringing it publicly will help to get this done appropriately. Treat him nice."

Nba wrote:

"Who should he apologise to? So he should let them depend on his energy anaa?"

Edward Amponsah wrote:

"Why apologise? Didn't they know that he was going through some kind of emotional trauma, making him feel depressed and does not deserve a better life?"

One Stone Man wrote:

"He is not serious at all. How can you do that to Kwesi?"

Kobby Tymer wrote:

"Kwesi made Ground Up get the name, bro. Please let me ask you, if not for Kwesi, did you know Ground Up, people?"

Watch the TikTok video of Kwesi Arthur's dad speaking below:

Ground Up Chale sues Kwesi Arthur

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Glen Boateng and his record label filed a lawsuit against Kwesi Arthur, demanding GH₵10 million from the artist.

Although Kwesi Arthur has yet to react, the lawsuit has sparked massive reactions among Ghanaians on social media.

