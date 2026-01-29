Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Artist Manager Kwesi Ernest Calls on Kwesi Arthur to Apologise to Ground Up Chale
Celebrities

Artist Manager Kwesi Ernest Calls on Kwesi Arthur to Apologise to Ground Up Chale

by  Grace Asare reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
3 min read
  • Artist manager Kwesi Ernest has sent a message to Kwesi Arthur, advising him to release an apology letter to his former record label
  • His statement came amid the award-winning rapper's legal battle with his former record label after he made some allegations against them
  • Fans and music lovers have broken their silence as they dropped comments, with some supporting the manager's advice

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Artist Manager Kwesi Ernest has broken his silence on Kwesi Arthur's beef with Ground Up Chale.

Kwesi Arthur apology, Kwesi Ernest advice, Glen Boateng lawsuit, Ground Up Chale controversy, Kwesi Arthur record label, music industry legal issues
Kwesi Ernest tells Kwesi Arthur to apologise to Ground Up Chale over what he believes amounts to defaming the label. Image credit: @ Kwesi Arthur/ Onua TV
Source: Facebook

Ernest advises Kwesi Arthur amid GroundUp feud

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM, the CEO of Media Excel Production advised Kwesi Arthur to apologise to his former manager, Glen Boateng, and the record label as a whole after the rapper accused his former bosses of extortion and manipulation.

Ernest described the accusations Kwesi Arthur levelled against Ground Up Chale as defamation and drew the conclusion that the rapper ought to formally write a letter to the label and recant his earlier "false and misleading" statement.

Read also

Lily Mohammed's boss Bola Ray breaks silence amid her online exchange with Louisa Laryea

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He claimed the artist should plead for forgiveness before the label decides to turn up the heat in the corridors of justice.

Watch the TikTok video of Kwesi Ernest speaking below:

Kwesi Arthur's dad speaks on GroupUp saga

On January 22, 2026, Kwesi Arthur's dad, Samuel Arthur broke his silence on the issue, detailing some experiences his son had with the label.

According to him, his son faced a lot of challenges while with Ground Up Chale.

He claimed his son had informed him that he signed a four-year contract, which was a 60-40 to the benefit of the label.

Kwesi Arthur's father recounted an alleged incident where he received a phone call from Glen Boateng, in which he raised some issues and arranged a meeting, accusing his son of owing him some amount of money he had previously received as payment, and demanded a refund.

Read also

Kwesi Arthur discloses past dreams before music as his legal woes with Ground Up Chale intensify

He further indicated that after his conversation with Glen, he pledged not to involve himself in his son's dispute with the label

Ernest's advice to Kwesi Arthur sparks reactions

Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh of Ghanaians reacting to Ernest's message to Kwesi Arthur.

Amponsah wrote:

"It's because of all this that's why it has led to anger. Maybe he feels bringing it publicly will help to get this done appropriately. Treat him nice."

Nba wrote:

"Who should he apologise to? So he should let them depend on his energy anaa?"

Edward Amponsah wrote:

"Why apologise? Didn't they know that he was going through some kind of emotional trauma, making him feel depressed and does not deserve a better life?"

One Stone Man wrote:

"He is not serious at all. How can you do that to Kwesi?"

Kobby Tymer wrote:

"Kwesi made Ground Up get the name, bro. Please let me ask you, if not for Kwesi, did you know Ground Up, people?"

Watch the TikTok video of Kwesi Arthur's dad speaking below:

Read also

Kwesi Arthur reportedly dragged to court by Ground Up Chale in a GH₵10 million lawsuit, video

Kwesi Arthur apology, Kwesi Ernest advice, Glen Boateng lawsuit, Ground Up Chale controversy, Kwesi Arthur record label, music industry legal issues
Kwesi Ernest defends Ground Up Chale after Kwesi Arthur dropped allegations against them. Image credit: @ Kwesi Arthur/ Onua TV
Source: Facebook

Ground Up Chale sues Kwesi Arthur

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Glen Boateng and his record label filed a lawsuit against Kwesi Arthur, demanding GH₵10 million from the artist.

Although Kwesi Arthur has yet to react, the lawsuit has sparked massive reactions among Ghanaians on social media.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Grace Asare avatar

Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and IT from the Accra Institute of Technology (AIT). She has worked with two news platforms: Scooper News and Opera News where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. He joined yen.com.gh in 2026

Hot:
Chrisean rock Ghanaian teacher Richest musicians in ghana Gmb 2025 etornam Lauren chandiram