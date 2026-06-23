Ghanaian actor Lil Win was spotted meeting Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew in Providence, Rhode Island, ahead of Ghana's 2026 World Cup Group L clash against England

A video of the encounter, shared by sports journalist George Addo Jr, went viral because Lil Win notably spoke English during the exchange despite being known for communicating strictly in Twi

The meeting comes after Jordan Ayew faced heavy criticism from Ghanaians, including Lil Win himself, following the Black Stars' earlier group stage performance

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win has gone viral after a video surfaced showing him meeting Black Stars attacker Jordan Ayew in Providence, Rhode Island, on June 22, 2026, ahead of Ghana's crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup Group L fixture against England.

Lil Win meets Jordan Ayew ahead of Ghana's Group L World Cup match against England on June 23, 2026. Photo source: @officiallilwin, @jordanayew

Source: Instagram

The clip, shared by sports journalist George Addo Jr, showed two men in what appears to be a hotel lobby.Jordan is dressed in a striking graphic tee, while Lil Win sported a tracksuit in Ghana's red, gold, and green colours, complete with the iconic Black Star.

The two stars engaged in a warm handshake, the kind that signals encouragement rather than confrontation.

Lil Win speaks English to Jordan Ayew

What sent Ghanaians into a frenzy wasn't just the meeting itself; it was the language Lil Win chose to use. The actor, who is almost exclusively known for speaking Twi in interviews, skits, and public appearances, delivered part of his communication with Jordan Ayew in English.

After telling Jordan he had dreamt that Ghana was going to either win 2-1 or draw 1-1 against England, he added that the Leicester City forward would score a goal.

"I pray for God that it will be a win against England. I believe you. Tomorrow, you will score goal," he told the Black Stars captain.

Colleague actor, Yaw Dabo, who was standing nearby, was heard teasing Lil Win that he could express himself well in English but Twi.

The Facebook video of the encounter in Providence is below:

As part of their interaction, Lil Win had a game of table tennis with the Ghana captain.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Lil Win and Jordan Ayew's meeting

After the massive public criticism of Jordan Ayew's performance in the Black Stars' 1-0 win over Panama in their first game, many social media users comment on Lil Win's composure around the player and his encouragement.

YEN.com.gh compiled fan reactions to the viral video of Lil Win meeting Jordan Ayew.

@Nana Baafi wrote:

"That's how Ghanaians are ooo. They'll brag, arhhh, but the moment they meet you one-on-one, they'll change the topic."

@Carl Johnson Gh said:

"Though we dey vex, it's still football things like this happen and we understand, it past now and their focus is on the next match, so it will be so unprofessional to remind him about the past match. Football be mental, we move and I'm proud he didn't refer to his past mistake."

@Jake Sam commented:

"People just hate Jordan for no reason. If a player doesn't play well, they blame it on Jordan, but if Jordan doesn't play well, they blame it on his playing style. Check even for the last 10 games of the Black Stars, he is still the attacker with more goals."

@Sarfo Raymond added:

"Yaw Dabo too for kmt dere with twi twi ohh."

Benjamin Asare secures $5,000 from Kevin Taylor

YEN.com.gh reported that Benjamin Asare had earned some cool cash after his performance for Ghana against Panama in their World Cup opener.

The outspoken US-based Ghanaian presenter, Kevin Taylor, had promised to reward the shot-stopper with $5,000 if he kept a clean sheet during the game.

Following Ghana's win against Panama, the presenter announced that Asare had secured the cash gift, sparking reactions amid jubilation over the outcome.

Source: YEN.com.gh