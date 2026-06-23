Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win visited the Black Stars camp ahead of their World Cup clash against England and predicted a goal for captain Jordan Ayew

The visit came amid mixed reactions to Ghana's opening 1-0 win over Panama, with many fans and public figures calling for improvement

Lil Win had earlier vowed to quit Kumawood if the Black Stars failed to make it out of the group stage of the 2026 World Cup

Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win has predicted that Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew will score a goal when Ghana take on England in their second Group L game at the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

Ghanaian actor Lil Win visits the Black Stars camp ahead of their 2026 World Cup clash against England, predicting that captain Jordan Ayew will be on the scoresheet. Image credit: Lil Win (Instagram)

Source: Instagram

The Black Stars secured a 1-0 victory over Panama in their opening game, courtesy of a late winner from Caleb Yirenkyi.

However, the performance left a number of Ghanaians unimpressed, with many calling for a significant improvement in the team's tactical approach ahead of a far tougher test against England.

Among those who expressed concern was rapper and songwriter Kwesi Arthur, who warned that Ghana risked humiliation if they failed to raise their game against the Three Lions.

Speaking to Kwadwo Sheldon in an interview shared on X, Kwesi Arthur said:

"Looking at the first game we played, I do not have confidence. If we play the same way we did against Panama, we will be humiliated."

The X video of Kwesi Arthur previewing Ghana's game against England is below.

Lil Win backs Jordan Ayew against England

Ahead of the game, Lil Win visited the Black Stars camp to cheer and motivate the players. The actor met a number of the squad, including Fatawu Issahaku, coach Carlos Queiroz and Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku.

He also spoke directly with captain Jordan Ayew, expressing his belief that the skipper would get on the scoresheet as he led the Black Stars to victory in their second game of the World Cup.

Lil Win said:

"We have two wins and a draw from the group stage but I pray to God that we win all of our three games. We will beat England and I believe you will score a goal in the game."

The Instagram video of Lil Win predicting Jordan Ayew's goal against England is below.

Reactions to Lil Win's interaction with Jordan Ayew

Lil Win's message to Jordan Ayew drew a wave of reactions from fans, with many sharing their own advice for the captain ahead of the crucial fixture.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

Ommegawan said:

"We love Jordan. Don't let Ghanaians discourage you, you are part of why we qualified to the World Cup. We are proud of you. Do your best, we dey your back."

Junior_moon said:

"Let him understand that we need him to release the ball early, forward passes!"

Daddyk_official said:

"You got the chance yet couldn't utilise it. Tell Jordan the real truth. It saves us all."

Tomfotoa commented:

"He needs to play quick release. Like we do with the woman if you have to hurry up for work."

Randyersmith said:

"Jordan please ma yani engu as3, we beg."

Optimistgyasi added:

"Eeei if Jordan scores ah we won't sleep."

Fans react as Ghanaian actor, Lil Win, visits the Black Stars camp and delivers a personal prediction to captain Jordan Ayew. Image credit: Lil Win, Jordan Ayew, Black Stars (Instagram)

Source: Instagram

Lil Win vows to quit Kumawood over Black Stars

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian comedian Lil Win made a bold vow to abandon Kumawood movies if the Black Stars failed to make it out of the 2026 World Cup group stage.

He indicated that he would walk away from Kumawood and cross into a very different and controversial film genre if Ghana exited the group stage of the 2026 World Cup. His latest declaration again set social media ablaze, with fans questioning whether he was serious or simply seeking attention.

Source: YEN.com.gh