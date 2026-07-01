South African activist Phakel'umthakathi has suggested South Africa could pay citizens R1 million yearly while relying on foreign labour to drive the economy

His proposal drew criticism from many social media users, who said it contradicted his movement's anti-immigration campaign stance

Phakel'umthakathi has remained one of the leading figures, alongside Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, behind calls for undocumented immigrants to leave South Africa

South African activist Nkosikhona Phakel'umthakathi Ndabandaba has raised eyebrows after proposing that South Africa transform itself into the Dubai of Africa by using foreign immigrants as labour while citizens live off government payments.

One of South Africa's leading activists, Phakel'umthakathi, suggests that South Africa become the Dubai of Africa by making use of foreign labour. Image credit: AsakyGRN (Twitter).

Source: Twitter

Phakel'umthakathi is among a group of activists, including Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma of the March and March movement and radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu, who have been pushing for the arrest and deportation of undocumented immigrants in South Africa.

Their campaigns have fuelled a series of protests that culminated in the June 30 deadline issued to illegal immigrants to leave the country.

Phakel'umthakathi and Ngizwe Mchunu had also held talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of the June 30 protests, in a meeting that signalled how seriously authorities were treating the pressure being exerted by the activist groups.

The Facebook post showing President Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting with Phakel'umthakathi and Ngizwe Mchunu ahead of the June 30 protests is below.

Phakel'umthakathi proposes Dubai model for South Africa

Phakel'umthakathi has since opened up further about his vision for South Africa's future, offering what many have described as a wildly contradictory solution to the country's economic challenges.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the activist indicated that South Africa had the financial potential to pay every citizen handsomely if its resources were properly managed.

He also said his country had the potential to become the Dubai of Africa by leveraging foreign labour.

Phakel'umthakathi said:

"South Africa can pay every South African R1 million every year for the rest of their lives. We don't even need to work. We can have these legal immigrants come to South Africa to work for us, like in Dubai. In the UAE, only foreigners are working. Arabs aren't working."

The X video of Phakel'umthakathi proposing the use of foreign labour in South Africa is below

Reactions to Phakel'umthakathi's comments

The remarks drew immediate backlash online, with many pointing out the glaring contradiction between his anti-immigrant stance and his new proposal to use immigrants as labour.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions.

@Inviiin wrote:

"In one breath, you want foreigners out so you can take back your jobs, and in another breath you want them to stay so they can work while you sit and get paid for doing nothing."

@Mr1Set said:

"For this and many other plausible reasons, we are not taken seriously in the international forum. These people live in la la land and think themselves smarter than the next one."

@Aijay_babe indicated:

"This guy keeps contradicting himself. You don't want foreigners so you can secure your jobs, and now you need foreigners so they can be working while you collect a paycheck for being a citizen."

@joseph_arike commented:

"This guy is an ignorant chap. So the revolution he is leading is one that will ensure South Africans sit home and get monthly incentives from the government without the need to work?"

@NgqabuthoFrank added:

"This is pure fantasy. South Africa's entire annual GDP is around R9 trillion. Paying 64 million citizens R1 million a year requires R64 trillion. The math doesn't even work on paper. You can't run a country on vibes and intelezi. Come on man."

Fans criticise Phakel'umthakathi for his Dubai-led proposal to use foreign labour. Image credit: Phakel'umthakathi (Instagram).

Source: Instagram

Jacinta sets new deadline for illegal immigrants

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma set a new deadline for illegal immigrants to leave South Africa following the June 30 protests.

According to her, she will continue to spearhead protests every Thursday for the next six months until authorities in South Africa root out all undocumented immigrants from the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh