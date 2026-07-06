Social media doctor Yeboah Agyekum Francis has responded strongly to Karma President's prophecy about his alleged illness and death

He urged President John Dramani Mahama to regulate public prophecies, arguing they could cause fear and panic among citizens

Yeboah referenced Shatta Wale's 2021 arrest, saying similar action should be considered against alarming prophetic declarations

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Social media health influencer Yeboah Agyekum Francis has hit back at self-acclaimed prophet Karma President over prophecies concerning his alleged death.

Social media doctor, Yeboah Agyekum Francis, calls on President Mahama to act on doom prophecies in Ghana. Image credit: Yeboah Agyekum Francis/Karma President (TikTok & Instagram).

Source: TikTok

Earlier, Karma President claimed to have received a revelation that Yeboah Agyekum Francis faced a looming spiritual attack that could result in a grave illness and sudden death if he failed to take the necessary steps in time.

The prophecy quickly circulated on social media and drew widespread reactions.

Yeboah later responded on social media by sharing a Bible verse that expressed his faith amid the prophecy.

He quoted Psalm 23:4, saying:

"Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me."

The Instagram video of Yeboah Agyekum Francis responding to Karma President's prophecy is below.

Yeboah Agyekum Francis calls on Mahama to act

Yeboah has again responded to the prophecy about his alleged death and claims that witches were after him, this time calling on the government to regulate such public declarations.

Speaking in a TikTok video, Yeboah referenced the 2021 case in which dancehall musician Shatta Wale was arrested for causing fear and panic after staging his own death.

He argued that any serious country should not tolerate public prophecies capable of causing fear and panic and appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to intervene.

He said:

"I am pleading with the president of the land, H.E. John Dramani Mahama. If you receive this message, please act on it. We should help regulate such utterances."

He added:

"Some utterances can seriously affect citizens. I can even say that fear can impact the efficacy of medicine taken."

The TikTok video of Yeboah Agyekum Francis calling on President Mahama to regulate such prophecies is below.

Reactions to Yeboah Agyekum Francis's response

Yeboah's latest response drew widespread support from social media users, many of whom prayed for his safety and encouraged him to report the matter to the authorities.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

KingBash.1 wrote:

"My brother, with all due respect, I kindly urge you to report the matter to the appropriate law enforcement agency and file an official complaint regarding the video he made. Ghana loves you."

PrettyEmpressAma said:

"No weapon formed against you shall prosper, in Jesus' name."

Nanaafiamanu indicated:

"You will not die, you will live to declare the glory of God. No weapon formed against you shall prosper, in Jesus' name. Amen."

Nana Kwame commented:

"That's why we're suffering as a country, fear and panic only, and it's keeping us at our lowest self."

sammyapostle added:

"My brother, calm down. Fear not, for He who is with you is greater than those against you."

Fans react to Yeboah Agyekum Francis' plea to President Mahama to regulate doom prophecies in Ghana. Image credit: Yeboah Agyekum Francis/Mahama (TikTok & Instagram).

Source: TikTok

Sarkodie endorses Yeboah Agyekum Francis

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian rap legend Sarkodie publicly endorsed Yeboah Agyekum Francis on X on June 15, 2026, praising his work as a social media health influencer.

The endorsement came after Karma President's prophecy had generated widespread discussion on social media. Yeboah expressed gratitude to Sarkodie for the public support, describing the award-winning rapper as his legend and king.

Source: YEN.com.gh