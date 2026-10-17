Ghanaian musician Mboy, whose full name is Richmond Ganyo Tsatsu, was called to the bar as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana

Tsatsu's record label, JumpUp Entertainment LLC, made special accommodations to allow him to complete law school without disrupting his music career

The singer revealed he first connected with his manager, Clinton Woode, as a student at Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary in 2019

Ghanaian musician Richmond Ganyo Tsatsu, known in music circles as Mboy, has officially been called to the bar as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana, a milestone he says belongs not just to him but to everyone who believed in him before the world did.

25-year-old Ghanaian musician Mboy celebrates as he becomes a lawyer. Photo credit: @mboy.

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian musician Mboy called to the Bar

In a heartfelt statement shared publicly, Tsatsu traced the beginning of his professional music journey back to 2019, when he was a student at Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary.

It was there that he first crossed paths with Clinton Woode, who would later become his manager.

Woode had visited the school to speak to students about life beyond the classroom walls. Tsatsu, then seated quietly on the periphery of that conversation, waited until Woode was heading towards the administration block before summoning the courage to approach him.

"Senior… senior, I overheard the conversation you had with the boys, I am actually a singer, if you don't mind I can sing for…" Tsatsu recalled saying, before Woode turned, handed him a business card, and told him simply: "Call me when you're on Mid term break."

The Instagram post is below:

Mboy's Journey with JumpUp entertainment

That meeting set the course for a partnership with JumpUp Entertainment LLC, a company with operations in Accra's East Legon and Columbus, Ohio, in the United States.

Tsatsu credits the label's two principal figures, Joseph Amoani, known as JKhalifa, and Simms Boateng, known as Abrantie Simms, as central to making his dual pursuit possible.

According to the Ghanaian musician, the label went beyond the terms of their contractual agreement, adjusting timelines around music releases, interviews, and appearances so that his legal studies could proceed without disruption. He described the internal tension of knowing a song needed to be written while an examination was looming and acknowledged the emotional weight that came with it.

"This was not simply about managing a busy schedule," Tsatsu wrote. "It was about confronting a fundamental question: THE LAW OR THE MUSIC? A question I haven't been able to clearly define for sometime now, I guess we would all have to find out in the end."

The Instagram post is below:

Opoku Ware School's 15 alumni called to the Bar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Opoku Ware School’s 15 alumni who were called to the Bar at the 2026 Ghana School of Law ceremony. The achievement marks a milestone for the Kumasi-based school and its wider community.

The new lawyers completed years of professional training before qualifying to practise in Ghana.

Find out how the school celebrated their achievement and the alumnus who shared photos from his Call to the Bar ceremony.

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Source: YEN.com.gh