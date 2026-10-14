The Alameda County District Attorney's Office has charged 38-year-old Vernika Dunbar over the death of her sister, reality TV star Mackayla Paige, known as Kash

Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 am on October 12, 2026, near 14th and Harrison streets in downtown Oakland

Investigators allege Dunbar was trying to pistol-whip another woman when her firearm discharged and struck the 29-year-old influencer

Vernika Dunbar, 38, has been charged following the death of her younger sister, reality television personality Mackayla Paige, widely known as Kash, who was fatally shot in downtown Oakland, California, in the early hours of Sunday, 12 October 2026.

Kash's sister faces serious charges after the fatal shooting of the Reality Star in Oakland. Image credit: My Mixtapez

Source: Facebook

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office filed the charges against Dunbar, who had previously been identified as a woman from Richmond arrested in connection with the incident.

How Kash's shooting unfolded

Oakland Police Department officers responded to reports of gunfire near the intersection of 14th and Harrison streets at approximately 1:30 am.

When they arrived, they found Kash suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital but did not survive her injuries.

According to investigators, Dunbar was attempting to strike a woman who had been fighting with Kash using the firearm when the weapon discharged and the bullet struck the 29-year-old influencer.

Authorities have not disclosed what sparked the original confrontation or the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

In addition to involuntary shooting charge, Dunbar also faces charges of assault with a firearm and several gun-related offences connected to the alleged attempt to strike the other woman with the weapon.

Tributes pour in for Kash

Kash had built a profile in the entertainment world through appearances on reality shows including 'Real West Coast Baddies', 'RoomH8z' and 'Young & Reckless'.

Beyond television, she was actively pursuing modelling work and had ambitions to launch her own business.

Those who knew her described a warm and driven individual who motivated people around her to chase their own aspirations.

Her cousin, Nicky Clayton, spoke of being blindsided by the loss, noting that Kash had been spending time with family shortly before the tragedy.

Friends also gathered close to the scene of the shooting to pay tribute, sharing memories of the positive mark she left on their lives.

The Oakland Police Department continues to investigate the full circumstances surrounding her death.

The X post about Kash's sister's charges is below.

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Source: YEN.com.gh