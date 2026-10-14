Sekyiwa 'Set' Shakur delivered an emotional victim impact statement in a Las Vegas court on Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis, 63, was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for his role in orchestrating Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder

Sekyiwa revealed she battled depression and was hospitalised multiple times in the years following her brother's death

Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur, the sister of legendary American rapper Tupac Shakur, wept openly before a Las Vegas court on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, as she addressed the judge during the sentencing of the man convicted of masterminding her brother's killing.

Tupac Shakur's sister Sekyiwa breaks down in tears as Keffe D is sentenced to 40 years. Image credit: Fox News

Source: Facebook

Duane "Keffe D" Davis, 63, was handed a sentence of 40 years to life in prison for his role in the 1996 drive-by shooting that claimed Tupac's life, closing a chapter of a case that haunted the hip-hop world for nearly three decades.

Sekyiwa's victim impact statement laid bare the toll the tragedy had taken on her family.

"That day, the loss of Tupac, for a long time crippled my family," she told the court, her voice breaking with emotion.

She also disclosed that she had suffered from depression in the aftermath of her brother's death and had been admitted to hospital on multiple occasions over the years.

How Tupac Shakur was killed

Tupac was 25 years old when he was shot during a drive-by attack on September 7, 1996.

He was travelling in a vehicle with Marion "Suge" Knight, co-founder of Death Row Records, near the Las Vegas Strip, when gunshots struck him multiple times.

He died six days later, on September 13, 1996.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting sparked intense speculation for years, making it one of the most discussed cases in music history.

Davis was eventually arrested and charged over his alleged role in planning the attack.

A jury returned a guilty verdict of first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon in August 2026, making him the only person to face charges in connection with Tupac's death.

Keffe D's sentencing renews Tupac's family grief

The court proceedings drew renewed public attention to the profound grief that Sekyiwa and her family have carried since 1996.

Her testimony made clear that the pain of losing Tupac never fully faded, regardless of the passage of time.

Following the sentencing, social media users shared messages of sympathy for the Shakur family, with many describing the outcome as a long-awaited step towards justice.

Others reflected more broadly on the enduring anguish experienced by families touched by violent loss.

For Sekyiwa, standing before that court was both a moment of reckoning and a reminder of a wound that has never fully healed.

The X video of Tupac's sister is below.

Tupac's family reacts after Keffe found guilty

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the Shakur family’s reaction after Duane “Keffe D” Davis was found guilty in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder.

After nearly three decades of waiting, the family said it was “elated and relieved” by the verdict. Davis could face life in prison, while questions about who fired the fatal shots remain unanswered.

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Source: YEN.com.gh