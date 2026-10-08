A video of a Ghanaian man confronting US-based socialite Twene Jonas abroad circulated online recently

The man approached Twene Jonas during a live video session and challenged his habit of insulting officials and groups back home in Ghana

The confrontation referenced an earlier conversation in which the man had warned Twene Jonas about targeting Northerners with insults

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A Ghanaian man residing abroad confronted US-based socialite Twene Jonas in a video that has been circulating online, challenging him directly over his conduct on social media.

The footage, posted by TikTok user @alhaji6192, captured the man approaching Twene Jonas while he was live on camera, apparently discussing the demolition of structures and a hotel along the Labadi Beach Front in Ghana.

A Ghanaian man abroad confronted Twene Jonas during a live video, challenging his insults against Ghanaian officials and groups, including Northerners in Ghana. Image credit: @alhaji6192/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Man challenges Twene Jonas on his approach

Despite approaching the socialite in a calm and measured manner, the man was pointed in his criticism. He took issue with the way Twene Jonas regularly targets government officials and various groups with insults in his videos, arguing that such an approach was unacceptable regardless of the message being communicated.

The man also referenced a prior exchange between the two, during which he had already raised concerns with Twene Jonas about his habit of directing insults at Northerners specifically. The confrontation suggested the issue had been an ongoing point of contention rather than a one-off intervention.

Twene Jonas's online style under scrutiny

Twene Jonas is known for his outspoken commentary on Ghanaian politics and social affairs, often delivered in a blunt style that attracts both a loyal following and sharp criticism. His videos frequently target elected officials and institutions, drawing praise from some viewers who share his frustrations but condemnation from others who object to his language and tone.

The confrontation abroad adds to the debate around how Ghanaians in the diaspora engage with issues back home, and whether the manner of that engagement matters as much as the substance.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Twene Jonas dares Ghana Police

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Twene Jonas challenged the Ghana Police Service to declare him wanted.

This follows the service's move to issue a wanted declaration against a woman identified as Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, widely known as Ghana Jollof.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh