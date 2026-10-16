Chinese content creator Kevin shared a moving tribute to late Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings on Instagram on Thursday, October 15, 2026

Kevin has disclosed that Toluwanisings personally watched and encouraged his Yoruba cover of one of his songs back in June

The tribute drew a wave of mixed reactions from fans who found themselves laughing at Kevin's Yoruba performance before grief took over

A Chinese content creator known as Kevin has joined mourners paying tribute to Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings, sharing an emotional video that captured both the depth of his grief and the personal connection he shared with the late musician.

Chinese creator Kevin mourns Toluwanisings, sharing a touching moment with the late singer. Image credit: Toluwanisings, @Kevin_z200157

Source: Instagram

Kevin posted the tribute on Instagram on Thursday, 15 October 2026. In the clip, he performed a Yoruba cover of one of Toluwanisings' songs and accompanied it with a written message addressed directly to the singer.

Kevin's personal connection with Toluwanisings

What made the tribute particularly moving was Kevin's disclosure that Toluwanisings had personally come across his cover in June and taken the time to encourage him. For Kevin, that brief interaction carried enormous weight.

"I still can't believe the news," Kevin wrote.

"Back in June, I covered your song, and you saw it, you encouraged me. That moment meant so much to me. Thank you for your music, your kindness, and your blessing. Rest in peace, legend. Your voice will never fade."

The message painted a picture of a musician who remained connected to his fans and supporters, regardless of how far his reach extended.

The Instagram post by Kelvin is below.

Fans react to Kelvin's Toluwanisings tribute

The video drew a wave of reactions online, with many viewers describing a rollercoaster of emotions. Kevin's Yoruba delivery, while clearly heartfelt, struck some as both endearing and amusing, even as the weight of Toluwanisings' passing set in.

@jodaella_glam reflected on how the clip had previously brought her joy, noting how different it felt to revisit it under these circumstances:

"You know how I watched this video then and it was so funny, I laughed so hard but watching it now it's no longer funny, RIP God's general."

@oiza08 shared:

"I cried, I laughed, and then I cried again."

@emo wrote:

"May his soul rest in peace."

Woli Agba pays tribute to Toluwanisings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Woli Agba’s tribute to gospel singer Toluwanisings, who died on October 14, 2026. The comedian remembered the singer’s distinctive voice and the joy his music brought to others.

An associate also shared a WhatsApp message Toluwanisings reportedly posted hours before his death. Its call to set aside pride and cherish relationships took on new meaning after the singer’s passing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh