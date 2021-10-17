Actress Nadia Buari has been featured on the Times Square Billboard in the US

Multiple award-winning actress, Nadia Buari, has been featured on the Times Square Billboard in one of the busiest areas of New York City in the US.

The face of the Ghanaian movie personality was used as the cover photo for Kiss and Tell, a Nigerian movie in which she plays a lead role.

The movie was executively produced by Mr Akeju and directed by Sunshine Olawore.

Kiss and Tell: Nadia Buari Featured on Times Square Billboard to Promote Movie Photo credit: Sunshineolaworeagain/Nadia Buari (IG)/@ImAboagye (Twitter)

Source: Instagram

Kiss and Tell is a story centred on the undeniable and strong chemistry that found its way into the heart of a young woman whose heart is close to romance due to her complex baggage of psychological trauma and a renowned king of heartbreakers.

The video showing Nadia Buari's face on the Times Square Billboard has been uploaded on Instagram by the movie director, Sunshine Olawore.

Watch the videos below:

Meanwhile, Ghanaian Afropop and dancehall musician, Mzvee, was recently featured on the Faces of Afrobeats Billboard by Spotify in Times Square, New York City in the United States.

The award-winning songstress released her single titled Vanity, which featured Black Arm Entertainment frontline act, Kelvyn Boy, born Kelvyn Brown in May.

MzVee appeared on the Times Square Billboard as part of creative content developed by Spotify to give exposure to Afrobeats talents such as Mzvee.

Van Vicker Celebrates 18th Anniversary with Wife

In a separate story, actor Joseph Van Vicker has marked the 18th wedding anniversary with his wife, Adjoa, with series of stunning frames on Saturday, October 16.

Van Vicker, also an entrepreneur and restaurateur, delivered a romantic message to his wife, recalling the journey of their love life.

He established that they have been together for 18 years. They tied the knot in 2003.

