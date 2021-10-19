Veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, has confessed to receiving a huge sum of money from Prophet Badu Kobe

The prophet raised funds in his church, together with a special offertory for TT to build his own two-bedroom self-contained house

TT has accused his ex-wife of forcing him to squander the money

He advised young men to look well before settling down in marriage

Veteran actor, Psalm Adejeteyfio, popularly called TT, has confessed that Rev. Badu Kobe indeed gave him a huge sum of money to build a house.

The money, which he refused to name the amount, all went to waste and TT has blamed his ex-wife, the ‘demon’, for it.

According to TT, his ex-wife forced him to spend the money on “useless” things, bringing him to poverty eventually.

He is reported to have said that the ‘demon’ forced him to rent a full house with lavish living. Unfortunately, by the time the rent expired, they had come to poverty.

She was impatient and always wanted to have her way. My ex-wife always wanted things done her way and I could not control her,” TT said.

He reportedly made this confession in an interview with Kwabena Boafo during an interview with Happy FM, according to a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Ghanacelebrities.com.

The report indicated that TT had earlier denied that he ever took such a huge sum from Badu Kobe.

He was said to have visited Badu Kobe in Dodowa, where his church members made offertories and raised funds for him enough to build a two-bedroom self-contained house.

Badu Kobe, according to actor Mr. Beautiful, did this so that TT would stop begging the public for help.

He advised young men who are getting ready for marriage to choose an ugly woman with a good character over a beautiful woman who is bad.

"Chronic beggar"

TT has been labeled by a section of the public as a chronic beggar.

