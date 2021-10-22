Ghanaian blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, has said that Shatta Wale's shooting saga won't affect the musician's business

He explained that the various companies that are doing business with Shatta Wale are already aware that he thrives on controversies

Shatta Wale is currently at the Ankaful Prison, where he would spend 5 days

Ghana’s number one blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, has said that Shatta Wale’s shooting prank won’t affect his personal businesses or ambassadorial deals in any way.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh on Friday, October 22, 2021, Ameyaw explained that all the institutions or companies that do business with Shatta Wale were already aware that he thrives on controversies.

He noted, however, that Shatta Wale does has just a few ambassadorial deal, stressing that his deals won’t be affected.

They know the kind of person he is; they know he is controversial before signing. We should also be honest in knowing that Shatta Wale does not have much ambassadorial deal,” Ameyaw explained.

Shatta Wale currently has ambassadorial deals with Storm Energy Drink, and Infinix Mobile phone.

Shatta Wale’s arrest

Shatta Wale was arrested following a shooting prank he played on Ghanaians on October 18, 2021.

The falsehood was started by his PA, Nana Dope, who was also arrested even before Shatta Wale was caught.

In that fake shooting incident, Nana Dope claimed that Shatta Wale had been rushed to the emergency ward of an undisclosed hospital after some gunmen shot him in the rain.

Arrives at Ankaful Prison

Shatta Wale has finally been taken to the Ankaful Prison after he was denied bail.

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Starrfm.com.gh, Shatta Wale was taken to Ankaful on Thursday night, and he is expected to spend a week there after he was remanded in police custody.

Shatta Wale's girlfriend asks for his release

In a related development, Shatta Wale’s girlfriend, Magluv, has added her voice to the many voices asking for the Dancehall musician to be freed from the police and the law.

In a new post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Magluv shared two photos of Shatta Wale and indicated in that caption that Shatta Wale will reign forever no matter what.

Fans called her comment "concert".

