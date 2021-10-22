Shatta Wale's girlfriend, Magluv, is not happy with his arrest and remand

She has made a bold statement for Shatta Wale to be released and freed

Many people have reacted to Magluv's comment and called her names

Shatta Wale’s girlfriend, Magluv, has added her voice to the many voices asking for the Dancehall musician to be freed from the police and the law.

In a new post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Magluv shared two photos of Shatta Wale and indicated in that caption that Shatta Wale will reign forever no matter what.

Magluv ended her caption by saying that Shatta Wale must be freed.

Reaction

Many people have reacted to Magluv's post and heavily criticised her.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

enoasiam: "Concert People, Go and Free him yourself."

kofi_gatlin: "Now you see where gyimii land you next time."

kwesiokawa: "A country always shouting the law is not working the law works for once then u are crying what kind of citizens is this..even the person u are shouting free him..said he want to spend the rest of his life in jail to set example so what your problem now."

maame_adjowa95: "Go and free him eeerr concert pple"

i_nanayawowusu: "Free him for causing fear and panic??? Misdemeanor case how can you free the person please allow the judiciary to take it course! Let us be mindful and cautious about our daily lives cuz no one is above the law in this country!."

Shatta Wale's arrest

Shatta Wale was arrested following a shooting prank he played on Ghanaians on October 18, 2021.

The falsehood was started by his PA, Nana Dope, who was also arrested even before Shatta Wale was caught.

In that fake shooting incident, Nana Dope claimed that Shatta Wale had been rushed to the emergency ward of an undisclosed hospital after some gunmen shot him in the rain.

Video of pastor prophesying Shatta Wale's shooting

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale's shooting prank happened not long after Bishop Stephen Akwasi, known popularly as Jesus Ahuofe had predicted earlier that Shatta Wale would be shot.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, the bishop mentioned that Shatta Wale would be shot Monday, October 18, 2021, and that would lead to his death.

Jesus Ahuofe was also arrested by the police for his prophecy.

The pastor's wife has cried over unfair treatment the police has meted out to her husband while in custody.

