Actress Fella Makafui has purchased a brand new iPhone 13 Pro Max for her husband, rapper Medikal

Fella shared a video of the new gift for Medikal on her Instagram stories while trying to unbox the package

The actress indicated that the expensive gift was her way of easing Medikal's pain following his remand

Actress Mrs Precious Frimpong, popularly known as Fella Makafui, has showered love on her husband, Medikal, after he was granted bail.

The actress has bought her husband a brand new iPhone 13 as a gift following his release from custody.

Fella announced the gift in a video she shared on her Instagram stories on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Fella Makafui has bought an iPhone 13 for her husband

Fella unboxes the package

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh shows the YOLO star unboxing the package with the iPhone. From the package, it was an iPhone 13 Pro Max.

In the caption written on the video, Fella indicated that she purposely got the phone for Medikal as a way to ease his pain.

"Had to surprise husby with the 13 to ease the pain," the caption read.

See below for the video as posted on Instagram blog, Sweet Maame Adwoa:

Medikal's arrest and bail

Medikal was arrested on Thursday, October 21, 2021, and put before court the next day for brandishing a firearm on social media.

Appearing before court, the rapper pleaded not guilty to the charge and was handed a five-day remand in custody.

Medikal was granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, in the sum of GHC100,00 with one surety.

He is to reappear in court on November 9.

Fella celebrates Medikal's release

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Fella celebrated Medikal's release from remand with an emotional message.

In a post on Twitter on Wednesday, Fella Makafui has shared a photo of her and Medikal smiling during their wedding.

In her caption, Fella assured Medikal of her love and support saying their relationship was for better for worse.

Shatta Wale bailed

Medikal was released alongside his godfather, Shatta Wale, who was also in custody for publishing false news to cause fear and panic.

Shatta who was remanded few hours before Medikal was arrested spent one week in remand.

After they were released, Medikal and Shatta Wale went straight to the beach to have a sea bath.

