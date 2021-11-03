Popular American rapper, Jay-Z has finally decided to join social media platform Instagram and has garnered over 1.4 million followers in less than 24 hours

The only person the billionaire rap star presently follows on Instagram is his lovely wife, Beyonce

Jay-Z's appearance on the app has stirred reactions from his global fans who welcomed him in different languages

American rapper Jay-Z is gradually changing his narrative about social media and loosening up a bit.

Jay-Z has never been a fan of social media, unlike many superstars who derive pleasure in giving their fans updates on their daily activities and family lives.

Celebrities and social media updates are like siamese twins. When they are not serving their numerous fans with motivational quotes, they will be giving them studio vibes or showing them a glimpse of their last time out at the club having the fun of their lives.

Most times it is the show-off of their expensive acquisitions, like cars, jewellery, gadgets, and others.

Jay-Z fans have taken it upon themselves to dedicate pages to him over the years to give updates about him but non was to be regarded as his official Instagram page.

His followers have skyrocketed since he joined the app on November, 2 as he currently has 1.4 million followers on Instagram

Check out his first post on Instagram below:

Reactions:

The global community has welcomed Jay-Z to Instagram in different languages of the world.

YEN.com.gh captured some of the English comments on the post, read below:

Rap:

"THE GOAT."

C.syresmith:

"Was just listening to all of your albums."

Jznotthatjayz:

"Well this is awkward."

