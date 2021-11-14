The wedding between Ghanaian businessman David Mensah famed as Davido and his business-minded wife, Justina, took over social media on Saturday, November 13, 2021.

In what has been described as Accra's version of a royal wedding, David and Justina treated guests at their wedding reception to the best of food and music.

After the newlyweds wined and dined with their guests, it was time to hit the dancefloor and it was just a sight to behold.

David and his wife were sprayed with wads of cash as they beamed with smiles while taking their first dance as a couple.

Many people came spraying GHC5, GHC10, GHC20 and GHC50 notes on the couple but the 'big boys' came out to play and started throwing GHC100 and GHC200 notes around like it was nothing.

David Mensah, the groom, was even stunned by the show of love and support he was receiving from his 'boys boys' on his biggest day yet.

The bride and groom as well as their guests were entertained by live music from artistes like Fameye, Camidoh, Gyakie and a host of others.

