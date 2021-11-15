Corporate suits are in vogue, thanks to our male celebrities

A quick spin through most Instagram photos of our male celebrities pages reveal that corporate suits are the latest trend.

That stalwart of men's suit fashion has lately been replaced by casual looks, streetwear, avant-garde, and a whole bevvy of much more easy-going—and very often much more elaborate apparels.

But corporate suits can still be thrilling. You just have to incorporate a little bit of style and class to make a powerful statement.

From John Dumelo to Sarkodie, YEN.com.gh brings you 7 male celebrities who are giving the tailored corporate suit a whole new life.

1. John Dumelo

Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo knows how to turn heads anytime he rocks a suit and tie. His corporate looks always give Forbes vibes.

2. Sarkodie

Sarkodie stays number one not only with his rap game, but his formal appearances are also top-notch.

3. Toosweet Annan

Ghana's finest actor, Toosweet Annan knows how to get our attention on screens and off the screen. His corporate style sense is impeccable.

4. James Gardiner

Ghanaian actor James Gardiner makes astounding style statements with all of his looks but nothing beats his corporate fashion. He does justice to it.

5. KOD

Kofi Okyere Darko, popularly known as KOD is a Ghanaian broadcaster and fashion designer. He always takes a big on his looks.

6. Majid Michel

Majid Michel stays as one of Ghana's most loved actors for many reasons including his fashion sense. He drips in every outfit especially in corporate style.

7. Lexis Bill

Lexis Bill remains one of Ghana's most stylish male presenters. He does the 'suit and tie' fashion to perfection.

