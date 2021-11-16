Netizens have revealed screenshots of Bridget Otoo disrespecting them in their DMs on Twitter

The broadcast journalist was recently in the news for shaming a young man for cyberbullying

Tweeps believe she was just getting a taste of her own medicine

Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Bridget Otoo has been called out by social media users for her discourteous and rude messages to netizens in their DMS on Twitter.

The outspoken TV personality was brought to light on Twitter by many tweeps as they shared screenshots of her disparaging texts to them in their DMs after which she followed up with blocking these users.

This exposé follows her recent involvement in publicly shaming a young man popularly known as Journalist Albert during an audition.

Photos of Bridget Otoo. Source: Instagram/@bridgetotoo

Source: Twitter

Albert was asked to present a political show during the audition which had Bridget Otoo, Nana Aba Anamoah, and Serwaa Amihere as the panelists.

Bridget Otoo interjected after recognizing Albert as the face behind some demeaning tweets to them in the past. It led to a barrage of attacks on Albert from the panel.

Unfortunately for Bridget, some netizens think she deserved to have a taste of her own medicine as they pulled out disrespectful messages she had sent in their DMs.

