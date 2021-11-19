Kennedy Osei's wife, Tracy, has released a new video on social media

The video shows her looking pretty in light makeup and stylish fashion

A section of social media has hailed Tracy's look in the new video

Mrs Tracy Osei (nee Ameyaw), the wife of Despite Media General Manager Kennedy Osei, has popped up in a new video.

The latest video of Tracy shows her looking gorgeous in a stylish outfit after a makeup session.

In the video which has been shared by Instagram blogger, Sweet Maame Adwoa, Tracy is seen rocking a peach-coloured dress.

The young mother of twins matched her outfit with a beautiful fascinator in a similar colour to her dress.

Tracy's makeup matched her dress and fascinator. Even though the makeup was not heavy on her, it complimented her beauty and made her look prettier.

Just as always, Mrs Osei was full of smiles as she turned around to flaunt her beauty.

Check below of the video of Mrs Osei:

The video of Tracy has stirred loads of reactions from social media users. While some hailed her as a queen, others praised her for her humility.

francoisnana17 said:

"Long live your majesty ."

amalena34 said:

"Her Royal Highness ❤ ♥ ."

takyiwaa2 said:

"Beautiful inside out n still humble. God bless your home."

leemenscollection said:

"Your smile alone❤️❤️❤️❤️."

akuasikafruto had an advice:

"My daughter you are beautiful and humble, free spirit not like the other girl’s in Ghana! Please be careful of them, let your husband be your friend does it, every girl would like your position! God has blessed you with your humbleness ."

Tracy and Kennedy's twin daughters celebrate 1st birthday

The latest video of Tracy comes after her twin daughters with Kennedy celebrated their first birthday.

The twins, known as Kayla and Kaylee, turned one-year-old on Wednesday, November 17.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the mother of the twins took to social media to share rare photos of the little girls in celebration

The lovely photos stirred loads of reactions and best wishes for the pretty little ones.

